Cheap Garmin watch bargain at Amazon knocks $80 away Garmin Forerunner 35

Among the best ways to remain in shape these days is via running with fitness centers across the nation closed indefinitely. This inexpensive Garmin watch deal at Amazon will help you whether you’re a newbie or experienced runner.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Garmin Forerunner 35 available for $89.99. That is $80 off and also the Garmin watch that is the cheapest deal we’ve seen for this model. It’s inexpensive and features, although yes, it’s an old watch. (This cost applies to the”black” model only).

The Forerunner 35 has an integrated GPS and heart rate monitor. In our Garmin Forerunner 35 review, we found it to be a GPS watch with capabilities.

The watch also offers some smartphone notifications and may double as an all-day activity tracker. The display is easy to read in any condition, although it’s layout is a bit bland. We like that it is water-resistant to 130 feet. (However, it may only monitor walks, bicycle rides, and indoor/outdoor runs). It has an alert that will buzz if you have been stationary for too long, that is perfect that a lot of us are working at home.

So far as performance, the watch did a solid job of tracking our runs. It is rated to last up to eight days in observe mode and up to 13 hours in training mode.