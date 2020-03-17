CD Projekt States coronavirus outbreak Will Not Postpone Cyberpunk 2077 as studio Changes to Distant work

- Advertisement -

CD Projekt Red, such as an awful lot of businesses over the past few weeks, has changed as a consequence of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic to distant work. The studio said that the choice was made to guarantee”the highest degree of personal security” for its team, which the distant work policy will remain in place for so long as desired. It also does not expect that the shift will postpone the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s nice to hear that Cyberpunk is on track

although that will hold up if the coronavirus situation does not improve remains to be seen. As most are telling the studio to delay Cyberpunk the fan responses to the tweet are encouraging, though. A little positive reinforcement can go a long way, although it’s a little sampling, sure.

There are some upsides to operating from home, but it may be challenging and disruptive if you’re not prepared for this. For people who suddenly find themselves in this place, you can discover how to survive the experience of the PC Gamer way right here. We’re also keeping a roundup of esports competitions along with other gambling events that have been influenced by the coronavirus epidemic .,