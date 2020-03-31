Cash Heist Season 4: Can’La Casa De Papel’ It’s Release On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Money Heist Season 4:Money Heist the Spanish series revolves around a bunch of thieves who previously looted Spain’s imperial mint. Now they are trying to rob the bank of Spain. We have 3 seasons of La Casa de Papel and the fourth is your way. The release date was announced, but there are rumors that it may be postponed.

What’s the scheduled release date for Money Heist Season 4?

April 3, 2020, is the release date for the season of Currency Heist. Netflix officially announced it on December 8, 2019. A trailer and a teaser have been published since then. Now we just wait to start. Rumors on the community state it could be postponed.

Of postponing the introduction of the program, the rumor isn’t authentic at first. So far as I know, it could be a hoax. No official statement has been made concerning this laxity. Thus, we still trust the date.

The launch date was expected to be postponed due to the corona outbreak and how the world is shut. Nevertheless, this couldn’t influence the launch of Money Heist since the series had already been filmed and was ready for release.

Expected Plot:

Alright, the storyline that is imagining could be a little confusing. First of all, it is about Naomi, will she die or live? The next one we found from the trailer. It confuses us more and it becomes more and more confusing. Heirs to? Well, everyone, these queries will be answered in due course.