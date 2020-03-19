Cash Handouts To Alleviate Coronavirus’ Economic Impact Won’t Work: The Sole Long-Term Way To Guard The Vulnerable Is Unconditional Basic Income

- Advertisement -

As an increasing number of countries go into lock down to prevent the spread of corona-virus, concerns are mounting about how we’re going to take care of the financial crisis brought on by this major slowdown in productivity, especially on small companies unable to withstand a few weeks of income reduction, as well as the impact on families.Some authorities are providing tax breaks, attempting to stop layoffs by subsidizing firms to maintain staff on, declaring moratoriums on mortgages obligations… however, the proof is clear:

These are band-aid options for an unsustainable financial model that’s rust out.Because a pandemic is the best time to think about a detailed analysis of our model, A world catastrophe caused by a phenomenon as intrinsically. After decades of growth and gains in productivity, it has left enormous numbers of people supporting.Epidemics expose the weaknesses of the societies that they strike. The pattern is clear: since we have enhanced productivity, the more we’ve learned to leverage technology to create more prosperity, the more unequal the distribution of that prosperity has been.

In some countries, the imbalance has sparked major protests, and we could reasonably expect more protests like those around the planet.In states with effective welfare states, authorities have responded to the current emergency with measures like paying unemployment benefit, postponing social security obligations, offering low-interest loans.

But, subsidies’ consequences become apparent when we attempt to scale up them in case of a global crisis.An unequal society is a society that is poor and unsustainable. While my lockdown means staying in my big house with a backyard, continuing to get my full salary and continuing my teaching activities and out of where I hold three or four meetings a day and store online, a significant number of other people in Spain are restricted to a shared or small apartment, possibly with kids, and have suddenly been deprived of their livelihood, probably have little or no savings, a few of them no pc, and also no idea how the hell they are going to make it through another month.

Does this make sense that natural disasters or pandemics – which are becoming more common due to growing climate instability caused by our irresponsibility – ought to plunge a significant percentage of the populace into economic uncertainty? Does it make sense to keep on attempting to alleviate a situation that is structural using subsidies and packages?The solution is clear: we need to rethink our economic model that, in a society, we prevent the paradox of more and more people.

The only reasonable way to do so is to restructure subsidy-based systems toward some sort of unconditional basic income model that offers everybody with a decent degree of income, which makes it an inalienable right, a safety net that prevents, even in cases such as a natural catastrophe or a worldwide financial crisis, large segments of the populace from being left unsure about their future. Such a system would mean that each month if we require it or not, we would receive a payment from the state sufficient to satisfy our most basic needs. At least the bulk of the population would reunite that income – and more – through tax.

The only means to organize a society that’s more productive and capable of generating wealth through technology is to make systems that no one falls under the poverty line. In the USA, since the fact of coronavirus kicks in, there is now growing support for giving every adult a cheque for $1,000 to mitigate the immediate effects of this looming economic crisis: we have warranted such obligations within the long run based on technological improvements that render an increasing number of people jobless, today we’re doing so in the short term, due to the economic uncertainty produced by a stunt.

This isn’t populism: unconditional basic income is exactly what it says it is: income, fundamental and unconditional. If we give money in an occasional basis to the needy, that’s not earnings (because it’s not regular and permanent), it’s not basic (since it does not lift people from poverty permanently) and it’s not unconditional (because recipients must meet specific conditions), and there may well be other, political, reasons for such largesse. This has occurred in most nations and has resulted in poverty for everybody. In contrast, unconditional income functions men and women end up returning the money because they do not need it and since it is part of the contract.

Everyone receives it unconditionally if their requirements vary, everyone can consider resorting to it at any time, and it functions as a safety net that prevents everyone from falling under the poverty level, whatever the situation. Subsidies, packages of measures, populist measures along with other band-aids do not work, in the short or long duration. What will save us will rethink our societies around the concept of a universal basic income.