Can We Get An On My Block Season 4? Here Is What The Creators Say

Season 1 scene a shooting that leaves two major characters’ lives hanging in the balance — is one of the very best on Netflix. The end of the third season of this show packs a wallop that is equally debilitating. Following a hopeful goodbye, 2020 finale”Chapter Twenty-Eight” uses a time leap to show Block’s core five buddy team is destined to splinter apart. Best friends are currently strangers — and someone is in a gang.

The drama is enough to make fans desperate to get a fourth season of On My Block. The question is if Netflix will give that desire. Especially because the difference between a third and fourth season is usually the deadliest space for an original series about the streamer (inquire One Day at a Time).

Netflix’s On My Block has perfected the art of the cliffhanger.

There is some fantastic news for lovers on the market. If the co-creators of all Block have their way, we’ll head back to Freeridge to get a season 4 — at minimal.

There were tentpoles, places that we wanted to proceed. We always saw this as a show that was likely to go over three seasons. We do not dictate, but that was always our hope.”

In case you’re worried that Gonzalez’s Netflix bosses do not know about his or her showrunner Lauren Iungerich’s plans, don’t fret.

“We do convey this,” Gonzalez explained when asked if he shared his long-term narrative ideas with the streaming stage. we will say, you might not see where Spooky’s moving this season, but you will see it. Or you may not see where Jamal is going, but trust me, we are getting to this point and we are building to those things. So, yes, we convey [the story] will go over that season.”

That’s why Iungerich — that created cringe-y MTV favorite Awkward. — has already mapped out a lot of season 4 into her mind. I do not work like that. I love to know what I’m driving to so we can tell a very rich, deep story and be very considerate about it,” the author starts. “I know now what is going to take place at the start, middle, and end of season 4.”