Can Be Aladdin Two in PipeLine? What Producers Have Planned For Plot, And The Release Date, Cast???

2019’s Aladdin was a live-action movie of 1992 animated movie by Disney. It turned out to be a musical-fantasy movie that divided critics. The movie was praised for its musical score, costumes, and functionality of Smith, Massoud, and Scott, while commended because of CGI its direction and deviation.

Fans can not wait for the sequel Though it was a win for the fans of the film, which is exactly what made it make $ 1 billion today. Here are the details we have about the sequel to the Aladin of 2019.

Aladdin 2 Release Date

We could make an educated guess regarding its release however although There’s no release date for its sequel. The first film took about two and a half a year to be released. Considering they’d cast no directors, and crew around that, we expect the flick to be released in 2022. On August 12, 2019, the producer of Aladin, Dan Lin, declared the sequel for the film is in the works.

“We’re considering'[what’s] the best way to proceed with these characters,” Lin said in a meeting with Syfy Wire. “The audience response has touched us in considering where we could go with these stories, and we feel like these characters have more adventures in store.”

Aladdin 2 Cast

The movie will most likely see the return of Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud, as Aladin and Naomi Scott. No news who played Jafar has surfaced, but we all expect to see him reprising his character.

Aladdin 2 Plot

John Gatins Academy Award-nominated writer and Andrea Berloff are set to write the sequel for the new film. The studio announced that the sequel will be the first story and won’t follow films The King of Thieves and The Return of Aladin or Jafar but could borrow elements.