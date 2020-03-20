Home Gaming Call Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Was rated in South Korea
Gaming

Call Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Was rated in South Korea

By- Naveen Yadav
The remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare two has obtained a rating courtesy of South Korea’s Game Rating and Administrating Committee.

Modern Warfare 2 was rated 18 on February 26 (cheers, Reddit), but it is not necessarily a sign that its arrival is imminent. Before immediately vanishing, it appeared on the PEGI site over a year ago.

February 2019, although the PEGI rating said the remaster was rumored to be starting in 2018. The new rating does not mention a release date.

In case here it is below, translated by Google:

The evaluations are just for the campaign, but the multiplayer will return along with it. Besides it cropping up on GRAC and PEGI, nevertheless, we've not heard anything regarding the remaster, although we could expect a deal as the earliest.

We died to an enemy ambush, after winning a few early fights in the TV Station and got sent to the Gulag. Surprisingly, we all won our 1-on-1 fights and dropped right into the action. From there, we stuck into the shadows and raised funds to call in our favorite custom made load-outs. With nine kills, I ended Together with my M4A1 kitted with a full suite of attachments to get a squad total of 20. For as much as Call of Duty: Warzone borrows from the finest of its competitors, it’s full of conveniences which are making it my circle-shrinking murderess of choice.

