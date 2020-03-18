Home TV Series Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2: Who'd enact Sofia?Will Lidia Rescue Sofia?
TV Series

Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2: Who'd enact Sofia?Will Lidia Rescue Sofia?

By- Naveen Yadav
Cable women, also known as Las Chicas Del Cable, the first non-English speaking collection in Netflix, has obtained one of the most significant fan bases not only in Spain but all around the world. When it got published in April 2017, the series, showed that life changed in unexpected ways when they join at a business in Madrid for work. Set in the 1920s, portraying the hardships that working women faced in a society in Spain back afterward has obtained positive feedback amid the fans as well as the critics. The story is gripping and has touched thousands with its powerful ideologies since then.

The rumor has it that the new season could be place from the 1930s, and the season saw the unexpected departure of Angeles Vidal and would give a glimpse of the situation was during the last year of the Spain Civil War.

1. As the main leads drifted apart in the last year with Marga starting her accounting firm with Pablo (Nico Romero) and Lidia leaves for America together with Francisco Gomez ( Yon González ). Carlota ( Ana Fernandez) and Oscar (a transgender guy commissioned by Ana María Polvorosa) travel to Paris in search of true love and liberty. It’s anticipated that the main leads will return in season 5 for Sofia ( Angeles daughter), that had traveled to Spain to combine the militia.

2. The glamorous lifestyle, hot parties, are replaced with actual gory scenarios. Considering the war raging in, the consequences of food scarcity, fans, frequent explosions can dollar up to observe a very different story contradicting each of their expectations.

3. For the romantics at heart, truly shipping for Carlos and Lidia, the information of Carlos’ death was devastating enough, but they can anticipate more of Francisco and Lidia at Part two

4. Spain, which merely can mean is taken over by Nationalists Since the background of Spain goes: Angeles’ and Carlos’s passing was the start. Because this could be the last and last season, the episodes might be mortifying and overpowering.

5. Last but not least, resources have verified that Denisse Pena who played Evelyn at ‘El Internado’ ( yet another successful Spanish show having almost most of the cast from cable girls, such as Blanca Suarez, Yon Gonzalez, and Martino Rivas ) will play the role of Sofia

Cable Girls have gripped the fans of it. No wonder so many adored it all over the world. Guess, El Amor todo lo puede!! (Love will find a way).

