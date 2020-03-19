Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Trailer and cast

- Advertisement -

‘Cable Girls’ a Spanish period drama series that arrived on Netflix.

The season one came on Netflix. Following that, the next landed on December 25, 2017, and the period arose on September 7, 2018.

Then season four established on August 9, 2019. The fifth season part one premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2020.

The show casts Blanca Suárez Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, and Maggie Civantos at the main lead.

Now fans of the show are wondering when will part two of year 5 will arrive Netflix? Here is everything to learn about Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2:

Release Date Of Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2

The part one of season five came lately on February 14, 2020, on Netflix. There is no release date declared for its part 2 of season 5. However, according to sources, we can expect it to arrive in June 2020.

Cast Of Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2

These celebrities will appear in Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2:

Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos

Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa

Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila

Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes

Concha Velasco as Doña Carmen de Cifuentes

Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes

Denisse Peña as Angeles’ girl Sofía

Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz

Yon González as Francisco Gómez

Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno

Alex Hafner

Raúl Mérida

Leticia Etala

Plot Of Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2

The period drama series centres once they got a job at a business. It reveals the problems that working girls endured in 1920s Spain.

Now referring to season 5, it’s set in the time between 1936 and 1939, throughout the Spanish War. The country is on the edge of the Civil War.

The fifth season shows that Lidia discovers that her friend’s daughter Sophia enrolled to fight in the Civil War. The team reunites to shoot Sophia’s house from the war.