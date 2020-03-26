Cable Girls Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer And All Latest News

- Advertisement -

The show revolves around four girls, whose lives have been changed as soon as they begin working in a modern telecommunications company which not only provides them with pay but also gives them some independence. It concentrates on the difficulties women had to face during this age in Spain due to the restrictions on her religion.

There are no announcements about the release date of the episodes. April 2017, the season was aired on 28th and the second year proved on 25th December 2017. The next installment has been released on September 7th, 2018. The fourth season premiered in August 2019. The first part of the episodes was released back on February 14th, 2020. The last portion of the series is expected to get published.

Release schedules might get postponed for some time though due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Until everything and everyone is safe outside production procedures for series have been placed on hold.

No trailers are outside. Normally, teasers are out a month before the upcoming season gets published. All four seasons had eight episodes each. The last portion of the year is anticipated to have three episodes as the first five episodes are out in February.

In the case of this throw, all four prospects will be expected to return. Bianca Suarez as Lidia, Ana Fernandez as Carlota, Nadia de Santiago as Marga shall be coming together with additional supporting actors in the upcoming episodes.

The show has been among the best collection of Netflix and has produced a huge fanbase. For updates regarding the show, Stay tuned!