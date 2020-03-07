Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom breaking into a million tiny pieces for Jake and Amy

- Advertisement -

That noise you hear is the collective heart of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom breaking into a thousand tiny pieces for Jake and Amy.

In Season 7’s sixth installation, we watched as the series’ central couple tried and attempted and attempted to get pregnant for six months. They tried it that the”Jake manner,” then the”Amy way,” and then [shudders] that the”Hitchcock way,” all of which collapsed.

“The only reason we decided to do this narrative was to see that struggle,” series co-creator Dan Goor informs TVLine. “I talked to [Melissa Fumero] and said,’ Something that would come up in your relationship is having a baby. That’s something that we’d consider, but I do not know that I wish to do it because that feels like a risk for a [workplace] sitcom, to have your characters have a baby…’ And she said,’I believe Amy would be amusing having difficulty using a baby since she’s a straight”A” student and it is a test you can’t study for.’ And that struck me so incisive and. Once she said that, it was clear that we ought to do this.”

After his conversation with Fumero, Goor went. Also, he wished to tell this story, but he had one caveat: “The only thing [Andy and I] wanted to do was make sure… it wasn’t only a passing idea that they’re having trouble, but they have difficulty [and we reveal that on screen],” Goor shows. It was then Goor conceived of the idea to have the incident jump through time, to show the”degeneration of the action of attempting to have a baby” within many months. “I think spouses relate to that. It’s like,’Ooh, it’s fun! It’s titillating! We are going to make a baby!’ And it becomes more and more of a chore”

The marrieds that were disheartened finally agreed to place strain and let whatever happens to happen — but didn’t make it any less painful to see Amy confront Jake with another negative pregnancy test.

“We had a joke in the end [of the script], and we had it in a cut [of the episode],” Goor says. But when Samberg saw it, he expressed his desire to end the incident and to take out the punchline. “He said,’I feel that the best variant of this is the version that doesn’t possess a joke’ That doesn’t undercut it. That sells they are having trouble… They adore one another, but it’s challenging.”