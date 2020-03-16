Box Office: Weekend Revenue Hits Low Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Moviegoing in the U.S. slowed radically over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in box office revenue falling to a 20-year reduced, based on first Sunday estimates.

An official tally will not be finalized until Monday, but revenue is anticipated to come in approximately $55.3 million (which may change if Sunday visitors are worse than estimated), according to Comscore. The previous time revenue was low in North America was a weekend in September 2000 ($54.5 million), Comscore adds. The first two weekends later 9/11 were greater, at $66.3 million and $59.7 million, respectively.

On Saturday the grim possibility that cinemas will start to close on a widespread basis began unfolding as authorities at 2 including at least 10 AMC locations and a handful of Regal sites. Separately, some houses in New York City, such as the Alamo Drafthouse in Yonkers and Brooklyn, and the Film Forum have gone dark. There were also some closures from the hard-hit Seattle region, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

As of Sunday morning, one studio distribution executive estimated that 100 or more sites have closed down, but added that the situation is fluid. All told, there are nearly 6,000 indoor cinemas theatres in the U.S., according to the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Disney and Pixar’s household animated movie Onward stayed at No. 1 in its second weekend with $10.5 million. That’s a decrease of 73 percent, the steepest in Pixar background (The Good Dinosaur dropped 59 percent). The movie’s 10-day domestic total is $60.3 million.

Box office analysts say that holdovers such as Onward dropped 25 percent more than they should have, though a trio of fresh offerings underperformed by 20 percent to 35 percent. They notice that there was a from Friday to Saturday.

Internationally, Onward along with other Hollywood films struggled badly in the wake of theatre closures across Europe and the continuing blackout in China and other areas of Asia. The animated family movie tumbled to $6.8 million in its second weekend in 47 markets for an overseas cume of $41.4 million and $101.7 million internationally.

“With the worldwide coronavirus outbreak causing many national theater chains to go to reduced seating and many foreign territories to either completely or partially close all theaters, as well as creating doubt about moving to crowded areas, all titles have seen larger than anticipated drops,” advised one studio notice.