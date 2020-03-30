Home Entertainment Bond Girl Lea Seydoux Has Discovered No Time To Die, Here Is...
Bond Girl Lea Seydoux Has Discovered No Time To Die, Here Is What She Thinks

By- Alok Chand
As far as movie franchises go, you will find few quite as long-running and massive as the James Bond movies. 007’s adventures as an agent have enthralled audiences for decades, and Eon Productions is showing no signs of slowing down. However, Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond will come to an end with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. The highly anticipated blockbuster has been pushed back several occasions, but celebrity Lea Seydoux was able to observe that the theatrical cut. And she shared her ideas on Bond 25.

Lea Seydoux will probably be making her second appearance in the Bond franchise with No Time to Die, playing psychiatrist Dr. Madeleine Swann. She is reprising the character she debuted back together with Spectre, one of many returning characters set to appear in the next movie. No Time to Die was pushed seven months over concerns over the International COVID-19 pandemic, Seydoux recently talked to the film’s contents, saying:

Bond Girl Lea Seydoux Has

There’s a lot of emotion in this Bond. It is very moving. I bet you are going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, since I am in it, which is weird. Well, this is exciting. It looks like Cary Joji Fukunaga has created a film for the swan song of Daniel Craig as Bond. It’s so emotional that cast members like Lea Seydoux were affected, despite already knowing the contents of the No Time to Die.

Lea Seydoux’s remarks to The Daily Mail are sure to pique the interest of longtime Bond lovers, who’ve been eagerly awaiting No Time to Die’s release. The wait has been particularly painful given its delays, which were left the generations of moviegoers to try and stay patient for the return of Bond to theaters. Luckily, it appears that the movie will probably be well worth it.

The period since 007 of daniel Craig has seen the franchise make some adjustments, such as embracing storytelling. Each movie starring Craig is connected to the last while Bond movies have been an anthology collection. His activities are informed by the events of his previous big-screen experiences, together with characters and plotlines helping to connect each blockbuster.

With No Time to Die indicating the last installment in this slate of films, it’s no doubt going to be a psychological trip or James Bond. The film’s trailers show Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann and Bond with 007 claiming that something from her past has come back to bite on them, on a high-speed car chase. The movie will see the return of Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomie Harris.

Alok Chand

