‘Black Widow’: Hawkeye’s Secret Post-Credits Cameo Will Tie Straight Back To Avengers:’ Endgame’

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye will reportedly appear in a post-credits scene in Black Widow. The film is Scarlett Johansson’s first stand-alone project as Natasha Romanoff, that gave her life in Avengers: Endgame to assist defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). Together with Black Widow anticipated to be Natasha’s final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye’s scene will tie up some loose ends linked to her death at Endgame. Marvel waits’Black Widow’ premiered over the last few months, more and more info has been released by Marvel about Johansson’s first outing. Although we do not understand who’s currently playing the main villain of the movie areas of the plot have been flushed out.

Unfortunately, Marvel has been forced to delay that the premiere of Black Widow because of the coronavirus pandemic. Movie theaters across the globe are closing to help stop the spread of the virus, and Black Widow is one of many movies that have been postponed as a consequence of the steps. Depending on how things go over the upcoming few weeks, an opportunity is that Marvel releases the movie on Disney+. But enthusiasts will need to wait until to see a return to action. While we wait for more details to emerge, interior sources assert that Black Widow will feature multiple post-credits scenes, including one which has a direct connection to Avengers: Endgame.

Inside Hawkeye’s key post-credits cameo do not know a lot about Renner’s cameo in Black Widow, but it seems like he’ll play an important role in filling in the gaps of Natasha’s story arc. An inside source told We Got This Covered that the Hawkeye of Renner is going to have a cameo in one of those scenes. The source maintains that the arrangement will show Hawkeye and his family visiting Natasha’s tomb following the events in Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and is not anticipated to research anything related to Natasha’s departure. In case the information is accurate, Hawkeye’s cameo will help tie up a few loose ends with Natasha’s story in Endgame.

The source also noted that another post-credits scene features a conversation involving Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt). The sequence will allegedly reveal that Yelena has been operating with Ross this time, setting up another storyline for a job. Why didn’t Natasha get a proper farewell in the endgame’? One of the puzzling aspects of Natasha’s departure in Endgame was she wasn’t given a proper memorial service. The movie paid tribute to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who also gave his life, but his funeral seemingly left Natasha. Endgame directors formerly revealed they did not incorporate a memorial for Natasha since she was getting her film.

If the escape is correct, then fans will see a member of the Avengers pay tribute. Marvel has not confirmed the reports surrounding Hawkeye’s involvement in Black Widow. Hopefully, there’s some virtue to the leak, and we will get to see among Endgame’s largest plot holes mended. Everything we know about ‘Black Widow’ While we wait to hear more on Black Widow, the final trailer for the film shed some light on the film’s villain, Taskmaster. Did the clip reveal that Taskmaster is the Red Room’s chief, but it also revealed that many fighting styles have been mastered by the character? In the comics, Taskmaster can mimic an opponent. From the trailer, we see the protagonist analyzing some of Natasha’s classic motions, as well as designs of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Captain America, and Hawkeye.

The trailer didn’t reveal anything about Taskmaster’s identity, leaving fans to speculate about who’s currently donning the mask. There has been plenty of speculation that one of the partners of Natasha is secretly Taskmaster, though it is possible that Marvel maintained the casting closely under wraps.