Bill Gates Explains Why President Trump’s Response To The Coronavirus is Indeed Wrong

President Trump tried to make his case Tuesday that the economy needs and should be immediately started back up again and companies reopened regardless of the coronavirus impact that’s still being felt around the nation.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attacked that impatience to bring an end to this country’s COVID-19 coronavirus reaction, which has included a large number of quarantines and shelter-in-place orders across the nation, in fresh remarks Tuesday during a TED Connects program.

President Trump on Tuesday said during a Fox News town hall he needs”packed churches” and to have”the country opened up” again by Easter, despite continued warnings from health officials that the US is nowhere near getting the expanding coronavirus crisis in check.

And then there is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ reaction to that impatience from the president. Gates used stark, visceral language through a TED Connects app broadcast to explain why Trump’s reaction is misguided when it comes to the novel coronavirus — and how it’s also potentially deadly.

To maintain spending because there’s some politician who believes GDP growth is what counts. It is hard to inform people during an outbreak… that they need to go about things understanding their activity is spreading this disease.”

It is just that, given how deadly the COVID-19 virus is, “that there is really no middle ground,” and he reiterated his view that blindsided with a shutdown between six and 10 weeks should be sufficient to stamp out community spread of the virus long enough to its healthcare system to manage the influx of infected patients.

That’s the same time Gates gave in a recent Reddit AMA session, where he urged people” to stay calm” even though”this is an extreme situation.” In his new remarks on Tuesday,” Gates said the US missed its shot to avoid dealing with an economically calamitous shutdown and the only way to reach the other side of the is to take our lumps and really participate in a broad-based shutdown — not a succession of half-measures in certain locales, while others react strongly to the virus. We commit fully, and he believes it will take a little more than a month or so to start getting back to normalcy on the path.

“We didn’t act fast enough to have an ability to avoid the shutdown,” Gates said, adding a more note regarding the virus which was discovered at the end of 2019 at China and US officials were warning about at the beginning of this season:

After the number of confirmed coronavirus instances in the US topped 55,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, he made those remarks about a day. Additionally to-date in America, nearly 800 people have died from the virus.