Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2020: These are the three streams of Bihar Board 12th stream, see the complete list

By- Vikash Kumar

Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2020: Bihar Board 12th result has been released. In the science stream, Neha Kumari has topped the total by 476 marks (95.2 per cent). In the commerce stream, Kausar Fatima and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped the list with a total of 476 marks (95.2 per cent). Sakshi Kumari has topped the Arts with 474 marks (94.80 per cent). Thus, among the Faculty of Arts, Commerce and Arts, the girls have secured first position in the entire state. This time, 80.44 percent have passed in Commerce, Science, Arts stream overall. Last year, 79.76 percent passed.

In the Intermediate Annual Examination, a total of 4,43,284 students have passed in the first class, 4,69,439 students in the second class and 56,115 students in the third grade. Thus, the total percentage of students passed in this examination is 80.44 percent. It is noteworthy that the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020 was conducted at 1,283 examination centers of the state between 03.02.2020 to 13.02.2020 in a malicious and completely strict and peaceful environment.

streams

Student Name

Registration number

Total marks

Rank

Arts

Sakshi Kumar

R-350040798-18

474

1

Arts

Mukesh Kumar

R-230280546-18

470

2

Arts

Simpi kumari

R-840130626-18

469

3

Arts

Rohit Paswan

R-820610068-18

465

4

Arts

Gyanodaya Kumar

R-820610066-18

465

4

Arts

Pooja Kumari

R-340420219-18

465

4

Arts

Naveen Kumar

R-820610067-18

464

5

Arts

Awadhesh Kumar

R-820610065-18

464

5

Commerce

Kausar Fatima

R-510010019-18

476

1

Commerce

Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary

R-510010457-18

476

1

Commerce

Bueaty raj

R-110150638-18

474

2

Commerce

Rahul kumar

R-170010748-18

474

2

Commerce

Karnal Kumar

R-110091039-18

473

3

Commerce

Amit Kumar

R-110090964-18

472

4

Commerce

Kanal Kumar

R-710020791-18

470

5

Commerce

Sabiha Parveen

R-110150819-18

470

5

Commerce

Yashwant raj

R-820610059-18

470

5

Commerce

Saumya bharti

R-510050720-18

470

5

Science

Neha Kumari

R-430700022-18

476

1

Science

Vicky Kumar

R-410440239-18

474

2

Science

Jahangir alam

R-360020136-18

474

2

Science

Shivam Kumar Verma

R-230020391-18

473

3

Science

Manish Kumar Jaiswal

R-710430106-18

473

3

Science

Naveen Kumar

R-530530120-18

471

4

Science

Gautam Kumar

R-850480035-18

471

4

Science

Abhishek Suman

R-530010099-18

471

4

Science

Shivani Sharma

R-850010124-18

471

4

Science

Ujjwal Kumar

R-230200295-18

471

4

Science

Jyotsna Shikha

R-220070021-18

471

4

Science

Kishan Kumar

R-210011068-18

471

4

Science

Kishan Kumar

R-820610033-18

471

4

Science

Sushil Kumar Gupta

R-510020445-18

470

5

Science

Shreya Kumari

R-230020112-18

470

5

Science

Ankita kumari

R-530410012-18

470

5
Examination of Faculty of Science: –

In the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 5,05,467 students appeared in the Faculty of Science, of which a total of 3,56,042 students and 1,49,425 students.

– In the Faculty of Science of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 2,24,971 students have passed in first class, 1,62,471 students in second class and 3,601 students have passed in third class. Thus, a total of 3,91,199 students have passed the Faculty of Science, which is 77.39 percent of the candidates appearing in the examination of this Faculty.

Examination of Faculty of Commerce: –

– A total of 71,004 students appeared in the Faculty of Commerce in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, in which a total of 47,060 students and 23,944 students appeared.

In the Faculty of Commerce of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 43,296 students have passed in first class, 20,514 students in second class and 2,401 students have passed in third class. Thus, a total of 66,215 students passed the Faculty of Commerce, which is 93.26 percent of the candidates appeared in the examination of this Faculty.

Examination of Faculty of Arts: –

A total of 6,28,363 students appeared in the Faculty of Arts in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020 examination, which included a total of 2,53,199 students and 3,75,164 students.

In the Faculty of Arts of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 1,75,017 students have passed the first class, 2,86,454 students in the second class and 50,113 students have passed the third class. Thus, a total of 5,11,745 students have passed the Arts Faculty, which is 81.44 percent of the candidates appeared in the examination of this Faculty.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Also Read:   Dark: Netflix 2019 Show, Cast, Plot, Critics and Reviews are here
Also Read:   Joker: 2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review
