Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2020: These are the three streams of Bihar Board 12th stream, see the complete list

Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2020: Bihar Board 12th result has been released. In the science stream, Neha Kumari has topped the total by 476 marks (95.2 per cent). In the commerce stream, Kausar Fatima and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped the list with a total of 476 marks (95.2 per cent). Sakshi Kumari has topped the Arts with 474 marks (94.80 per cent). Thus, among the Faculty of Arts, Commerce and Arts, the girls have secured first position in the entire state. This time, 80.44 percent have passed in Commerce, Science, Arts stream overall. Last year, 79.76 percent passed.

In the Intermediate Annual Examination, a total of 4,43,284 students have passed in the first class, 4,69,439 students in the second class and 56,115 students in the third grade. Thus, the total percentage of students passed in this examination is 80.44 percent. It is noteworthy that the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020 was conducted at 1,283 examination centers of the state between 03.02.2020 to 13.02.2020 in a malicious and completely strict and peaceful environment.

streams Student Name Registration number Total marks Rank Arts Sakshi Kumar R-350040798-18 474 1 Arts Mukesh Kumar R-230280546-18 470 2 Arts Simpi kumari R-840130626-18 469 3 Arts Rohit Paswan R-820610068-18 465 4 Arts Gyanodaya Kumar R-820610066-18 465 4 Arts Pooja Kumari R-340420219-18 465 4 Arts Naveen Kumar R-820610067-18 464 5 Arts Awadhesh Kumar R-820610065-18 464 5 Commerce Kausar Fatima R-510010019-18 476 1 Commerce Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary R-510010457-18 476 1 Commerce Bueaty raj R-110150638-18 474 2 Commerce Rahul kumar R-170010748-18 474 2 Commerce Karnal Kumar R-110091039-18 473 3 Commerce Amit Kumar R-110090964-18 472 4 Commerce Kanal Kumar R-710020791-18 470 5 Commerce Sabiha Parveen R-110150819-18 470 5 Commerce Yashwant raj R-820610059-18 470 5 Commerce Saumya bharti R-510050720-18 470 5 Science Neha Kumari R-430700022-18 476 1 Science Vicky Kumar R-410440239-18 474 2 Science Jahangir alam R-360020136-18 474 2 Science Shivam Kumar Verma R-230020391-18 473 3 Science Manish Kumar Jaiswal R-710430106-18 473 3 Science Naveen Kumar R-530530120-18 471 4 Science Gautam Kumar R-850480035-18 471 4 Science Abhishek Suman R-530010099-18 471 4 Science Shivani Sharma R-850010124-18 471 4 Science Ujjwal Kumar R-230200295-18 471 4 Science Jyotsna Shikha R-220070021-18 471 4 Science Kishan Kumar R-210011068-18 471 4 Science Kishan Kumar R-820610033-18 471 4 Science Sushil Kumar Gupta R-510020445-18 470 5 Science Shreya Kumari R-230020112-18 470 5 Science Ankita kumari R-530410012-18 470 5

Examination of Faculty of Science: –

In the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 5,05,467 students appeared in the Faculty of Science, of which a total of 3,56,042 students and 1,49,425 students.

– In the Faculty of Science of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 2,24,971 students have passed in first class, 1,62,471 students in second class and 3,601 students have passed in third class. Thus, a total of 3,91,199 students have passed the Faculty of Science, which is 77.39 percent of the candidates appearing in the examination of this Faculty.

Examination of Faculty of Commerce: –

– A total of 71,004 students appeared in the Faculty of Commerce in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, in which a total of 47,060 students and 23,944 students appeared.

In the Faculty of Commerce of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 43,296 students have passed in first class, 20,514 students in second class and 2,401 students have passed in third class. Thus, a total of 66,215 students passed the Faculty of Commerce, which is 93.26 percent of the candidates appeared in the examination of this Faculty.

Examination of Faculty of Arts: –

A total of 6,28,363 students appeared in the Faculty of Arts in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020 examination, which included a total of 2,53,199 students and 3,75,164 students.

In the Faculty of Arts of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020, a total of 1,75,017 students have passed the first class, 2,86,454 students in the second class and 50,113 students have passed the third class. Thus, a total of 5,11,745 students have passed the Arts Faculty, which is 81.44 percent of the candidates appeared in the examination of this Faculty.