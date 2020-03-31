Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week
Education

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is Very Likely to announce that the Class 10 outcomes at the center of April. Candidates may assess their BSEB 10th effects on the official site of the Bihar Board in biharboardonline.in once it’s been officially announced. The Bihar Board evaluation for students finished on February 24, 2020, and started on February 17, 2020.

The Bihar Board 10th evaluation was conducted in 2 changes – the very first change from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the next change from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. For inter pupils, Bihar Board announced its Class 12 outcomes on March 23.

Also Read:   2020 Bihar Board 10th Result date may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, select Class X results

Also Read:   2020 Bihar Board 10th Result date may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19

Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 7: Download the results and take print out for future references

The total pass percentage of the Bihar Board Class 12 evaluation stands at 80.44 percentage. Approximately 12 lakh applicants had appeared for the exam. While Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped Commerce Sakshi Kumari has topped the Inter examination from the Arts flow. Neha Kumari topped in Science.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available soon
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Can Be Aladdin Two in PipeLine? What Producers Have Planned For Plot, And The Release Date, Cast???

Entertainment Alok Chand -
2019's Aladdin was a live-action movie of 1992 animated movie by Disney. It turned out to be a musical-fantasy movie that divided critics. The...
Read more

New Theory on Corona: This virus has been making humans sick for 10-15 years!

Corona Vikash Kumar -
Bat, snake or pangolin (ant-eating organism) is not known from which coronavirus has come out. Scientists from all over the world are shocked and...
Read more

Exclusive: Mena Massoud Has Not Been Approached For Aladdin Two’

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The actor revealed that no one has reached out to him
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available soon
Disney last month confirmed that'Aladdin' is becoming a sequel -- but the actor who...
Read more

Disney’s Live-Action Aladdin Is Becoming A Sequel: Here’s Everything We Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Guy Ritchie's movie Aladdin was a huge hit, and a sequel is on the way. Here.Disney's live-action movie of Aladdin was a huge hit,...
Read more

Robin Williams Were Not Voice Genie In Aladdin Two

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Genie is one of Robin Williams' most performances, but he didn't voice the personality in Aladdin 2. Here's why he was not at...
Read more

Fire breaks havoc in China after Corona, 19 killed in Sichuan

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
The havoc of the coronavirus in China is not yet over, that a new problem has come before the government there. There has been...
Read more

Here Are A SHiFT Code For 10 Golden Keys In’Borderlands 3′ For’Love, Guns And Tentacles’

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Finding yourself with a tiny bit more time to search for God rolls in the last two weeks to some reason? If you're searching...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available soon

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 will soon be available shortly at the Bihar board. online Result can be assessed from...
Read more

Airtel has announced that it is extending the validity of connections of as many as 80 million prepaid users in India

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Bharti Airtel has announced it is extending the validity of relations as many as 80 million customers in India, to help them get about...
Read more

Borderlands 3’s’Door Busters’ Event Guarantees A Famous Weapon Haul

Gaming Alok Chand -
Borderlands 3 events tend to get hit or miss. The present one, "Door Busters," is not only a hit. It is a headshot. Technically,...
Read more
© World Top Trend