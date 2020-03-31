Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is Very Likely to announce that the Class 10 outcomes at the center of April. Candidates may assess their BSEB 10th effects on the official site of the Bihar Board in biharboardonline.in once it’s been officially announced. The Bihar Board evaluation for students finished on February 24, 2020, and started on February 17, 2020.

The Bihar Board 10th evaluation was conducted in 2 changes – the very first change from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the next change from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. For inter pupils, Bihar Board announced its Class 12 outcomes on March 23.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, select Class X results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 7: Download the results and take print out for future references

The total pass percentage of the Bihar Board Class 12 evaluation stands at 80.44 percentage. Approximately 12 lakh applicants had appeared for the exam. While Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped Commerce Sakshi Kumari has topped the Inter examination from the Arts flow. Neha Kumari topped in Science.