Big News: White House Announces Some Economic Relief, More economic relief is on the way

By- Alok Chand
Economic aid is on the way. This was the term now regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 is the title for its infectious disease caused by the recently discovered coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, on March 18, 2020, there are 193,029 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in states and lands. According to Johns Hopkins, America has 7,324 confirmed cases with documented cases in every state.

As a result of the virus, state, local, and national government officials have expended levels of voluntary and compulsory quarantines. Some businesses have felt immediately the impact, including those who depend on client interaction. There wasn’t a great deal of discussion about relief from the recent briefing, but the President affirmed that those are likely, when questioned about the economic stimulation checks. The number, however, is”to be ascertained.” The frequency and time of these tests haven’t yet been confirmed though it’s been suggested that there would be two checks to be published and in May.

As noted earlier, Treasury expects that the amounts would be based on income level and household size. Additionally, the President declared additional coronavirus relief, including the suspension of foreclosures and evictions from Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD will be suspending foreclosures and evictions for mortgages. Additionally, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has ordered lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to take similar steps. The President also stated that extra relief to the private industry was on the way, noting that”we would like to keep those companies vibrant.”Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Senators yesterday that the unemployment rate may hit 20 percent.

When questioned about those comments today, Trump said that he didn’t expect those amounts, calling it”a complete worst-case scenario.”Additionally, yesterday Mnuchin announced some changes. During the White House briefing on March 17, Mnuchin clarified that the IRS would allow taxpayers to defer some obligations.”If you owe a payment to the IRS, you can defer up to $1 million as a person — and the reason why we are doing $1 million is that that covers lots of pass-throughs and tiny companies — and $10 million into businesses, interest-free and penalty-free for 90 days. All you have to do is to file your taxes, so you’ll automatically not get charged interest and penalties,” Mnuchin explained.

The IRS has not declared advice on the interest and penalty provisions. Hopefully, we’ll have some clarity on these. As of now the deadline for submitting your individual federal income tax returns remains April 15, 2020. Should you need more time to file your federal income tax return, consider filing for an extension. Included in this response to the virus, the House passed H.R. 6201, Families First Coronavirus Response Act. While the President has given support for the bill, the Senate has not yet voted. But, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called the bill”well-intentioned” and has promised action. As tax updates become available, we will keep you updated. Keep checking back for information.

Alok Chand

Also Read:   Google Maps have many hidden tricks which will be changed life
Also Read:   Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates Wish To Stay Everyone Calm, Due To This Crisis Might Not Last As Long As You Think
