Big News..Volvo aims to make life Easier with Auto buying service that is online

- Advertisement -

While now you can purchase anything online, from groceries to home theater systems, the automobile market has lagged, with a limited number of alternatives out there. However, with a few traders seeing a huge increase in users and out of hours enquires, and with consumers increasingly confident about purchasing online, Volvo feels the time is right to launch a full, end-to-end, vehicle support.

It might not be the first business to give the capacity to buy a car completely online, with rival brands such as Tesla offering this already, but Volvo considers its new premium service will be the most comprehensive, particularly because it will provide a guaranteed part-exchange price and all finance options. How does it function? Instead of being with the dealer network of Volvo, the online service functions with its merchants. So, as soon as you’ve established an account, you’ll find your closest dealer, and this is who you’ll carry out the transaction with. With the merchant you then select your preferred financing option; 91% of Volvos are bought with some type of finance while you can pay money. When this is selected, it is on to the valuation of your part exchange (in case you have one).

Together with entering plate is licensed by you, there is a selection of details to input, including the car’s condition and the number of miles you do. This last bit is important, as should you purchase a car direct from the factory rather than retailer stock a month or two, you could have to wait, so the price is automatically adjusted based on the time. It’s then time to configure your car, from color and powertrain choices to accessories and equipment options. As modifications are made and choices selected, the cost is upgraded (including the monthly sum if you are funding the automobile ).

You can reserve the vehicle and apply for financing, As soon as you’re happy with the spec and price of your new Volvo. Volvo says the entire process can take as few as 20 minutes, but it anticipates many users to wish to speak with their local trader at any stage; the machine has been designed so that it can be started in the showroom and completed at home, or vice versa.

Volvo anticipates sit in many possible buyers will still wish to touch and test-drive the car, so a physical showroom existence is important. The service is now live in the UK — it’s initially only available for its Volvo XC40, with other versions available on May 3. If the support is a success — we see no reason we’d anticipate Volvo to roll it out.