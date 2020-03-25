Big News: The US is About To Be The Epicenter Of This Coronavirus Pandemic

The book coronavirus outbreak is continuing to generate new confirmed cases at a quick clip in America, which the World Health Organization estimates is on track to soon become the epicenter of the outbreak. The WHO’s latest data shows that 85% of new coronavirus cases reported globally over the last 24 hours were from Europe and the United States. Forty percent of the amount was attributable to new US cases, in which several cities and states are currently dealing with lock downs, business shutdowns, and taxpayers ordered to remain at home as far as possible.

BGR’s homepage for more stories. You would be forgiven for feeling a little confused about the condition of things in the nation and trying to keep up with the news related to the book coronavirus outbreak around the US today. On the one hand, the World Health Organization says the amount of coronavirus cases stemming from the pandemic is multiplying to such a level from the US that we’re going to become the new epicenter of the virus (thanks to some”very large acceleration,” a WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris). The epidemic here is not just very large, ” she told reporters now, but it”is increasing in intensity.”

President Trump is currently pressing to find the nation’s business and the economy coming back to life soon as by Easter, he explained during a Fox city hall Tuesday, never mind the understanding of the healthcare community. “I give it 2 weeks,” Trump said during the occasion. We will assess at the time and give additional time to it if we are in need of a little more time. Andrew Cuomo, that proceeds to paint a dire picture in his hard-hit state — which the virus hasn’t yet peaked in the US. And that reopening the country soon could make an already bad situation much worse.

Harris told colleagues that we’re likely to keep on seeing documents set before quarantines and containment measures start to take effect — or, more especially, to start being reflected from the information. For a reminder, efforts set up now won’t appear in the information for at least a week. That is because the very first signs of the virus don’t show up for several days in an infected person, then it probably will be another few times until they get tested and an identification, which is then reported to health officials to have included in the ongoing tallies.