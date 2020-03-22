Big News: T-Mobile is Apparently Considering a Merger With The Cable Giant of Your Own Nightmares

- Advertisement -

Outgoing T-Mobile CEO John Legere has made a central focal point of his period at the corner office at the so-called Un-carrier be all the things that people hate rival carriers for, and then creating a big show of doing (or looking to perform ) the contrary. possible at Big Telecom — these and more are hallmarks of T-Mobile’s bold, brash, Twitter-loving chief executive. This information comes via inner T-Mobile files obtained by The Verge which show that independent from the impending merger with Sprint,

T-Mobile also seemingly has the desire to merge with a cable firm (So it just, you know, apparently went ahead and zeroed in on the worst one). Per The Verge, the documentation shows that this could be a post-Sprint bargain, with T-Mobile drawing on a line underneath its momentous, hard-fought, and long-pending team-up with Sprint by continuing to a cable firm alongside with Comcast as the probable prospect. We say”potential” instead of target since it is not clear at this stage if T-Mobile would the acquirer or the acquiree.

At one stage, the report notes: “Move into cellular might be the only all-natural alternative for Comcast to grow, as preferred Comcast moves (i.e. wireline and articles ) are not likely to get regulatory approval.” Even though a merger with T-Mobile would probably present”no substantial regulatory hurdles.”The merger with Sprint needs to be wrapped up. The deal, which is still being held by state officials that are needing to block it has been blessed by federal authorities. On Friday, however, the Federal Communications Commission and US Dept. of Justice jointly submitted a filing in the case that insisted any actions that hold up the merger could lead to”substantial, longterm, and procompetitive benefits for American consumers.”