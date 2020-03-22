Big News: Surprise Facebook Simply Leaked Data From Over 267 Million US Users

- Advertisement -

Two pieces of Facebook news that both popped at the end of the week should underscore how much power the social network on earth wields as the decade draws to a close. Not only that but how expansive its ambitions remain — and how bad the company is, after all this time, in managing the privacy and safety of its users’ data. The two pieces of news we are referring to areas follows:1) Over a quarter of a billion US Facebook users, unfortunately, have had their information (names and phone numbers) exposed in a recently reported Facebook data flow.2) Additionally, Facebook is focusing on building a working system of its own so the company can wean itself from dependence on, primarily, GoogleLet us take a look at both of these items, beginning with the first.

According to two information security resources — the technology website Comparitech and information protection researcher Bob Diachenko –, over 267 million Facebook users mostly in the US had their data left exposed and accessible on the internet in a database for approximately two weeks. This database included things like Facebook IDs, names, and phone numbers and also has been accessible to anyone even without a password. A report said that the database could be used to target spam messages at affected users and even try to scam them. Unfortunately, this is par for the class in the societal network.

Remember, by way of example, it had been only a few months back (back in September) that comparable data was subjected in many Facebook databases containing some 419 million documents. As for the second piece of information, meanwhile, it is somewhat related. In case Facebook has difficulty convincing people to trust it today, how would you feel about an operating system this social network that is super-leaky has assembled from the ground up? This information comes via The Information, which reports that Facebook has exploited a co-author of Windows NT, Mark Lucovsky, to lead the cost to build this OS.”We really ought to make sure the next generation has space for us,” Facebook’s hardware VP Andrew Bosworth was quoted as saying. ”

We do not believe we can trust the marketplace or competitors to make sure that’s the case. And so we are gonna do ourselves.”At some point, you write stories like these and there. Such that, another matter Facebook is”gonna do ourselves” is whatever it wants to perform. A critical mass will continue using it. These data issues will continue to happen. Repeat. Repeat. You have the idea.