Big News: Realme Narzo Will Be a Series of Smartphones

By- Alok Chand
Realme is going to bring another collection of smartphones to its lineup, this time beneath the”Narzo” family. Yesterday, Realme played with the expression”Narzo” on Twitter, resulting in loads of speculations. It confirmed that this could be a new smartphone series which will be coming to India soon. There is no info around these devices, official or otherwise. The teaser movie is accompanied by phrases such as”Power meets style,” and”Feel the power,” while a poster cites”daring,” unique,” and”Gen-Z.”

This new series could be youth-focused with a strong emphasis on design, maybe even an entirely new design language. Another teaser video had the rapper RCR sing (in Hindi) how Narzo will be the evolution of Realme. That’s about what we could make out of the performance of the device. 91mobiles indicates that the Realme Narzo series will probably have two smartphones for its launch. Their names aren’t yet specified. It’s also uncertain where the series will probably sit, as Realme has the number, U, the C, and X series, that pay the entire price range from below Rs 10,000 to approximately Rs 40,000.



Therefore the Narzo series could be a specialist of sorts all Realme smartphones are apparatus that were well-rounded until now. As always, we expect as we approach the launch date by teasing the Narzo telephones, Realme to hype up the launching. It’s very likely to create the case more powerful against Redmi or Poco of Realme, but it is too premature to speculate any further. Xiaomi Redmi Notice 9 Pro series makes its global debut in IndiaRedmi K30 launched in India as the Poco X2


Alok Chand


