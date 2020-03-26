Big News: Realme Band Started in India: Price and Features

- Advertisement -

The Realme Band was teased for quite a few months before finally being unveiled alongside the Realme 6 show. And as expected, it’s a lot of qualities that haven’t been observed at the price point. Realme verified it would be seeking to move beyond accessories and smartphones and eventually become a brand. The Realme gym is the initial product within this expansion and will soon be accompanied speakers that are smart, by a TV, and more. Realme Band cost in Indian India, the Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499. Colour options include olive, black and yellow oil.

The first purchase is today (March 5) at 2 pm, and will be accompanied by weekly flash sales afterward. It will be available on Realme.com and Amazon India shop. Realme Band features The Realme Band is one of the few physical fitness trackers that has a color display using a button that is capacitive as mentioned before. The 0.96-inch display is touch-sensitive and can show information about calls, notifications, messages, reminders, and also third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.. Five watch faces will soon be available at launch, with more coming in the future. A heartbeat sensor is also included by the hardware on the trunk, which looks to your pulse.

Realme states it has been optimized to work on Indians. Among the innovative aspects is that the watch band can be eliminated, which shows a charging connector that can be used with a port that is USB that is regular. Charging takes about two hours and is thought to last for 10 days on a single charge. The entire fitness tracker is IP68 certified. Even the Realme Band can track nine sports manners, including running, cycling, hiking, yoga, fitness, cricket, etc.. The cricket style has been made for India, which no other tracker provides. It may also give regular reminders for drinking water or idle alerts.