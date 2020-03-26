Home Technology Big News: Polar H9 Started For Heart Rate
Big News: Polar H9 Started For Heart Rate

By- Alok Chand
If you are seriously interested in getting a precise heart rate reading while you’re working out then — generally — a monitor won’t cut it, counting out smartwatches and fitness trackers. What you need is due to the newly declared Polar H9, also a chest strap, you will not need to spend too much to get one. The Polar H9 is designed as an affordable strap that does not compromise making it perfect for casual runners and cyclists. Retailing for $59.50 / #52.50 / / AU$119, the Polar H9 is available today from Polar’s website and maintains battery life of up to a year if you’re training using it for one hour per day.

Polar H9 Started For Heart Rate

Check out the very best affordable heart rate monitors these will be the best fitness trackers And these would be the greatest running watches The Polar H9 additionally supports Bluetooth, ANT+ and 5kHz connectivity, with all those previous two meaning it can connect to different gym equipment. The Polar H9 is also compatible with many GPS watches and smartphone apps, including the likes of Nike Run Club, Map My Fitness, and Polar’s own Polar Flow and Polar Beat, the latter of which shows your pulse in real-time and offers live voice guidance. It seems like the Polar H9 should slot into the scope, along with the mid-size Polar OH1, and also the Polar H10, the latter of which can be worn on your arm instead of your chest.

