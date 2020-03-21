Big News Of Android 11: Features, Release Date, Beta Program And More Information

- Advertisement -

A new year provides a brand new Android update, and Google is hard at work prepping Android 11. The latest version of the Google operating system arrives later this year, bringing a host of features that are new to tablet computers and all the Android phones out there.

Just what those features are, however, is still emerging. We’ve just seen a few programmer previews of Android 11 — the first one in February followed by another release in March — that means a lot of the enhancements Google is speaking about publicly are aimed more at app manufacturers than users. We expect to hear what it’ll mean to your smartphone before the complete version comes out toward the end of summer and a lot more about Android 11.

This is everything we understand about Android 11 so far, including availability and features.

Release date of Android 11

Google introduced its very first developer preview of Android 11 on Feb. 19. That’s pretty early compared to past Android rollouts — last year, the very first beta for Android Q (before it became called Android 10) surfaced on March 13. Needless to say, that launch was a beta aimed at an audience that included early adopters as well as programmers. Google has worried that this Android 11 developer preview is aimed at program manufacturers for testing purposes rather than something customers will want to install on their everyday phone.

Following an Android 11 overview that Google submitted in its developer site, we can expect developer previews of all Android 11 in March and April. A second developer preview popped so Google’s on course so much using Android 11 development.

The first beta for Android 11 — that will be intended for a wider audience — is slated for May. That would have coincided with Google I/O, Google’s annual developer conference, but that event was canceled on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Google had said that occasion is off, too, although it will hold its developer get-together online.

We expect additional information about Android 11 — and probably a public beta — to come after in the spring, based on the present program of Google.

That program of Android 11 releases guarantees a release in the next quarter of 2020. That’s in line with Android updates. Android 10 arrived on Sept. 3 final year, while Android 9 Pie landed on Aug. 6, 2018. We’d expect Android 11 for finalized in that time frame.

Android 11 title: What will it be called?

Old-school Android users — well, those that were around before last year — might recall Google’s penchant for seeing its operating system. Ahead of Pie and Oreo, we have been treated to such titles as Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat and Kit Kat.

That changed 10, either because Google wanted to signal a new approach because of its OS or because coming up with a dessert that was Q-named proved overly taxing for the extensive knowledge chart of Google. Whatever the reason, the version of Android is Android 10 and there’s no reason will go back to the dessert naming convention.

Features Of Android 11

Expect a look at Android 11 in whatever form the Google I/O takes, on what is new with Android 11 trickling out between then and now, along with different details. But dependent on the programmer tools introduced at the very first two Android 11 preview, we can get a feeling of some of those consumer-facing qualities that will show up at the release.

Multitasking advancements: Google has detailed several modifications surrounding conversations, suggesting that chat enhancements will be a significant focus in Android 11. For starters, the most OS that is upgraded is emphasizing bubbles — these can keep ongoing conversations in a container that is useful that you may tap to get from anywhere on your cell phone. There is a Bubbles API from the Android 11 preview, which implies that third-party apps are going to have the ability to offer you this feature as well.

You’ll also be able to get discussions from Android 11’s telling shade, which is adding a dedicated section for conversations. Another developer tool will let apps with copy and paste performance add the capability.

One-time permissions: Android 11 will continue to fine-tune permissions, adding an”Only now” alternative that will give apps momentary access to items like place monitoring, the microphone, and the camera. In this situation, when you stop using the app, the consent expires. It is a level of granularity that iOS users enjoy, so it is very good to see that they come to Android.

Android 11 will seemingly expand on a feature in Android 10 that enabled users to give apps place data when they were actively being used. The exact feature appears like it’s being extended to the microphone and the camera based on the next developer preview.

Support for brand new screens: You may have noticed a variety of displays finding their way onto Android devices, from foldable screens to panels with cut-outs for the front camera. Android 11 is incorporating tools that will let app makers optimize their software for these screens.

Specifically, Android 11 is gaining the ability to detect the angle of the hinge in a foldable phone that app behavior can alter accordingly. Consider its Flex manner, in which the top half of the display becomes a screening area, and the half comprises the controls of the app and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It seems like other foldable phones are going to be able to support capabilities that are similar.

5G service: With 5G wireless networks currently up and operating, Google is taking steps to make sure that its mobile OS can take full advantage of the faster speeds and reduced latency which 5G promises. A Dynamic meteredness API at Android 11 will have the ability to check to determine whether a 5G relationship is unmetered; if so, your phone will be able to get high-resolution pictures and video. The other API makes it much easier to bandwidth for programs. Google added the ability to discover the 5G network’s kind that a phone is linked to so that the phone’s performance can be adjusted.

Quicker display refresh rates: In Android 11, apps and games are going to be able to set a preferred refresh prices. This allows games to take advantage of mobiles with screens that sport refresh.

Improvements aimed toward streaming providers:

More things are streaming these days, including Google’s own Stadia gaming support. In Android 11, the frame of a flow will appear as quickly as possible starts, which should enhance performance for services such as Google Stadia.

Call screening improvements: Google says it’s adding APIs that will allow call-screening programs to do a better job managing robocalls.

Download: Should I get the current version?

You should not If you don’t happen to be a developer working on programs that will run on Android 11. Since the list of features makes apparent, the Android 11 developer preview is putting the emphasis on under-the-hood improvements, together with the major changes right now aimed at supplying app manufacturers with tools to get their products ready for Android 11’s final release. If this description does not apply to you, you’re not likely to get out of using Android 11 now — and you shouldn’t put in the developer preview on anything aside from check device or a spare telephone.

Program Of Android 11

You will have to get a Pixel 2 or later, to run the latest developer preview of Android 11. (In the last few years, Google opened up the Android beta to other phones besides those it makes, however, that is not likely to happen until a more stable beta is ready.) From there, you have to flash and download a device system image to your Pixel.

