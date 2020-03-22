Home In News Big News: Now you Can Inquire Siri Questions About The Covid-19 Disorder
In News

Big News: Now you Can Inquire Siri Questions About The Covid-19 Disorder

By- Alok Chand
Apple has updated its Siri voice assistant to answer some simple questions about Covid-19, pointing people towards a number of their health resources that are authoritative on the internet, and is doing its bit in the struggle against the coronavirus. According to CNBC this weekend, voice queries like”Hey Siri, do I have the coronavirus?” I will direct you through a set of quick questions about symptoms like shortness of breath and a dry cough.

Of course, Siri is by no means a replacement for a medical professional, but its replies are provided from the US Public Health Service, and Siri can direct you to the Centers for Disease Control website or even get the emergency services to ring. How Doom Eternal runs at 8KFrozen 2 is now available onlineThe latest on the Xbox Series XIt would seem, for the time being, this question-and-answer flow is only available in the united states — you’ll get pointed into the UK authorities Covid-19 website immediately if you ask the same questions in the united kingdom, for example.

Alok Chand

