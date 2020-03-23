Big News: Japan’s Prime Minister Hints Olympics Will Be Postponed Because of Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Topline: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the very first time acknowledged that the Tokyo Olympics cannot go ahead under current conditions since Canada became the first country to boycott the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus. Abe said on Monday that the matches, scheduled to start on July 24, cannot proceed under current circumstances, Japan’s Kyodo News reported. It comes following Abe on Monday told Japan’s parliament which postponement may be an option if the event could not be held with all athletes competing, but insisted that cancellation wasn’t an option.

That is a turnaround on his previous reassurances that the Olympics would proceed”with no problem”. Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Committee is refusing to send its team to Tokyo unless the event is postponed until 2021, and other countries are expected to follow. Team Canada said in a statement on Monday: “While we recognize the inherent intricacies around a postponement, there’s nothing more important than the health and security of our athletes and the entire world community. This isn’t solely about athlete health — it’s about public health.” An increasing chorus of athletes and athletic bodies across the U.K., the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand oppose the games going ahead as planned, together with Australia telling its athletes to prepare for Tokyo 2021.

Over the weekend, the International Olympic Committee, which oversees the Olympics and Paralympics, stated it would think about a delay in discussions over the next four weeks. The body has controversially stated that cancellation is”not on the schedule.” Big number: A cancellation would deal a massive blow to Japan, which has spent $30 billion in preparation for the games. Vital remark: Abe said in Parliament on Monday: “When it’s hard to hold the games in this way, we have to decide to postpone them, giving top priority to the well-being of the athletes. Even though the IOC will make a last choice, we are of the identical view that cancellation isn’t an option.”Surprising fact:

The Olympics has been canceled before throughout World War I and II but the games have never been known as off in peacetime.Essential background: Coronavirus has seriously disrupted life as much of the planet understands it, with social distancing measures across many continents forcing tens of thousands of people to remain home in a bid to slow the spread of this virus. While authorities have cautioned against some other large gatherings, and all travel as a result of a fall in demand, services have cut into the affected areas. In figures: COVID-19, the disorder caused by the new coronavirus, has infected almost 340,000 individuals across 110 countries as it was first discovered in Wuhan, China, late last year. Have expired.