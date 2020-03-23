Home In News Big News: Japan's Prime Minister Hints Olympics Will Be Postponed Because of...
In News

Big News: Japan’s Prime Minister Hints Olympics Will Be Postponed Because of Coronavirus

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Topline: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the very first time acknowledged that the Tokyo Olympics cannot go ahead under current conditions since Canada became the first country to boycott the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus. Abe said on Monday that the matches, scheduled to start on July 24, cannot proceed under current circumstances, Japan’s Kyodo News reported. It comes following Abe on Monday told Japan’s parliament which postponement may be an option if the event could not be held with all athletes competing, but insisted that cancellation wasn’t an option.

That is a turnaround on his previous reassurances that the Olympics would proceed”with no problem”. Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Committee is refusing to send its team to Tokyo unless the event is postponed until 2021, and other countries are expected to follow. Team Canada said in a statement on Monday: “While we recognize the inherent intricacies around a postponement, there’s nothing more important than the health and security of our athletes and the entire world community. This isn’t solely about athlete health — it’s about public health.” An increasing chorus of athletes and athletic bodies across the U.K., the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand oppose the games going ahead as planned, together with Australia telling its athletes to prepare for Tokyo 2021.

Also Read:   Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary Democratic, and since main symbols the first in a string of party chief elections

Over the weekend, the International Olympic Committee, which oversees the Olympics and Paralympics, stated it would think about a delay in discussions over the next four weeks. The body has controversially stated that cancellation is”not on the schedule.” Big number: A cancellation would deal a massive blow to Japan, which has spent $30 billion in preparation for the games. Vital remark: Abe said in Parliament on Monday: “When it’s hard to hold the games in this way, we have to decide to postpone them, giving top priority to the well-being of the athletes. Even though the IOC will make a last choice, we are of the identical view that cancellation isn’t an option.”Surprising fact:

Also Read:   Sherlock Holmes 3 New Cast - Peaky Blinders Star Paul Anderson
Also Read:   How to See Frozen 2: Stream The Film Online Anywhere

The Olympics has been canceled before throughout World War I and II but the games have never been known as off in peacetime.Essential background: Coronavirus has seriously disrupted life as much of the planet understands it, with social distancing measures across many continents forcing tens of thousands of people to remain home in a bid to slow the spread of this virus. While authorities have cautioned against some other large gatherings, and all travel as a result of a fall in demand, services have cut into the affected areas. In figures: COVID-19, the disorder caused by the new coronavirus, has infected almost 340,000 individuals across 110 countries as it was first discovered in Wuhan, China, late last year. Have expired.

Also Read:   Harry Potter's Christmas present Ranking from every movie
- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

RELATED ARTICLES

In News

Big News: New York To Begin Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Treatment Tuesday, Cuomo Says

Alok Chand -
Topline: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated Sunday that drug trials to test coronavirus treatments will start from the state Tuesday, following President Trump...
Read more
In News

One Of A Sea Of Red, These Are The Only Two Dow Stocks Not In Bear Territory

Alok Chand -
28 of the 30 have been in the bear market territory. The only components not in the bear market territory are Verizon (VZ), down...
Read more
In News

Pelosi Doubts Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Be Finalized Today:’We Are Apart’

Alok Chand -
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that the invoice is nearing completion while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled her disappointment. Investors and...
Read more
In News

ACA Registration May Reopen In the Aftermath of The Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic

Alok Chand -
spiked in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and millions of American companies having to shutter their doors Americans are discovering themselves possibly without their...
Read more
Also Read:   Sherlock Holmes 3 New Cast - Peaky Blinders Star Paul Anderson
In News

Big News: A New York Pulmonologist Prepares For Battle

Alok Chand -
Since you won't be seeing them, Speak with your kids today. Pack your bags. You'll be sleeping in the hospital. That has been the...
Read more
In News

How to See Frozen 2: Stream The Film Online Anywhere

Alok Chand -
Frozen was an instant Disney classic as it struck the display seven decades ago and has had kids the world over breaking into song...
Read more
Entertainment

Big News: New iPad Pro 2020’s Magic Keyboard Will Not Help Me Use My Tablet I Want

Alok Chand -
Apple announced the new iPad Pro 2020 models with as much of a song and dance because you can muster through an online newsroom...
Read more
In News

Big News: Now you Can Inquire Siri Questions About The Covid-19 Disorder

Alok Chand -
Apple has updated its Siri voice assistant to answer some simple questions about Covid-19, pointing people towards a number of their health resources that...
Read more
In News

A Number Of The Money You Save On Black Friday Can Cover Comcast’s New Cost Hike

Alok Chand -
How you may ask? Stop us if you've heard By raising prices once again, together with TV and internet bills due. Comcast's price hikes...
Read more

Must Read

Gaming News: Tomb Raider is free to Continue Steam for a Restricted time

Gaming Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Quare Enix has announced the very first in the trilogy, the 2013 Tomb Raider game, is available for free to continue Steam for a...
Read more

Big News: Japan’s Prime Minister Hints Olympics Will Be Postponed Because of Coronavirus

In News Alok Chand -
Topline: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the very first time acknowledged that the Tokyo Olympics cannot go ahead under current conditions since Canada...
Read more

Big News: New York To Begin Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Treatment Tuesday, Cuomo Says

In News Alok Chand -
Topline: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated Sunday that drug trials to test coronavirus treatments will start from the state Tuesday, following President Trump...
Read more

One Of A Sea Of Red, These Are The Only Two Dow Stocks Not In Bear Territory

In News Alok Chand -
28 of the 30 have been in the bear market territory. The only components not in the bear market territory are Verizon (VZ), down...
Read more

All These’ninja robots’ Are Helping Thai Hospitals Combat The Coronavirus

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Some hospitals in Thailand have a high tech strategy to resist the spread of this novel coronavirus. They have begun employing so-called"ninja robots," which identifies...
Read more

Request Larry: When Can I File To Begin Drawing Social Security Retirement In 70?

Lifestyle Alok Chand -
Now's column addresses questions regarding document to get the highest benefit amount as soon if and how benefits might become available and whether benefits...
Read more

Amazon News : In case you lost your job because of the coronavirus, Jeff Bezos wants you to apply at Amazon

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has composed a memo addressed to Amazon's workers where he outlines several steps the company has obtained in reaction to...
Read more

Pelosi Doubts Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Be Finalized Today:’We Are Apart’

In News Alok Chand -
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that the invoice is nearing completion while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled her disappointment. Investors and...
Read more

‘Cable Girls season 5 part 2’ on Netflix: Air date, cast, and plot details inside. Make sure to check it out

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
A Spanish popular internet drama Cable Girls (Las chicas del cable) originated by Netflix. The story follows four young women who face various stages...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Here Is What’s The Arrival Status And Expected Plot For It

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Goblin Slayer Season 2: The Goblin Slayer plans to continue after the achievement of the very first season. Can we now have a release date...
Read more
© World Top Trend