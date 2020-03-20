Big News : Google Maps Now Shows Warnings On iPhone And Android Platform

- Advertisement -

Google Maps has now begun to display a coronavirus alert on Android, iPhone, and the web.

The concept reminds people to call their physicians before seeing a medical facility and points into the CDC’s official help page for your novel coronavirus.

The virus is extremely infectious, and the CDC says people who think that they have the disease should not visit a hospital without calling a physician or 911 for instructions.

Google is doing a few things to assist throughout the book coronavirus pandemic. The business promised to come up with a variant of the site although the site may have a more restricted extent than initially promoted, that Trump whined about a week ago. The company has also placed a COVID-19 news program on the site of YouTube to provide quick access to authoritative information about developments, and Google reduced video streaming caliber in Europe to SD, the epicenter of the pandemic right now. It’s therefore not surprising to see Google Maps used to raise awareness concerning the coronavirus, as Google is now displaying COVID-19 warnings inside the Android and iPhone versions of the program.

Google a few days ago encouraged business owners to access Google Maps and update their listings with any alterations to their routine hours, data that may be critical to clients at this moment. Additionally, we also told you that Google Maps could be used to order food online and also to help you to find places to order from if your establishments are shut.

The new coronavirus-related warning, as seen by 9to5Google, includes a banner which reads:

COVID-19 alert

Call your Physician before seeing if you may have COVID-19

Source: CDC

The caution is displayed on the display on all platforms, including Android, iPhone, and the internet, in connection with clinical investigations within Google Maps. Given the huge increase in novel coronavirus instances in America in the last few weeks, it’s likely that a lot of men and women are searching for help that is nearby using Google Maps.

The warning is important due to the nature of the coronavirus outbreak. The SARS-CoV-2 virus which results in the COVID-19 disease is extremely contagious, even though your symptoms are mild. Clicking on the alert will send you using COVID-19 directions to the official site of the CDC.

The CDC advises people who think that they may have been infected to phone their doctors.

What’s more, if you or someone in your family is currently experiencing symptoms that require medical care, the CDC advises that you call 911 and inform them you might have the disease so that the initial responders can protect themselves accordingly.

You should avoid using public transport if you suspect you are infected or trying to get into the emergency room on your own. That way, you’ll prevent yourself from passing the illness to others and infecting.