Big News: Google I/O 2020 Fully Obliterated as California Shuts Down

Google I/O, the company’s yearly developer conference, was scheduled to begin on May 12th. On Friday, Google confirmed that the event was canceled and won’t be held” in any capacity.” Google typically shows off fresh variants of its Android OS and sometimes new hardware at the yearly event, but it might need to locate a different place this year. See BGR’s homepage for more stories. Google announced the Google I/O 2020 has been canceled. The annual developer conference is the biggest event of the year for the organization, similar to Apple’s WWDC (that has also been canceled), and it’s usually where Google shows off the most recent edition of the Android mobile operating system.

Many hardware debuts have happened at Google such as the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at this past year’s event. to best connect with our developer community.” From the days since the conclusion of Google was made for this. Here is Google’s full explanation of this cancellation, taken in the Google I/O site: Out of concern for the wellbeing and safety of our programmers, workers, and local communities — and in accord with current”shelter in place” orders from the regional Bay Area counties — we sadly won’t be holding I/O in any capacity this year. Take care of yourself. We are going to continue to do everything we can to help our communities remain safe, educated, and joined.

Since Google alludes to in its message, California was competitive in its struggle against COVID-19, and therefore, there was just no way to make Google I/O 2020 occur, even digitally, as everyone is being asked to remain in their homes until further notice. It will be interesting to see how Google handles as the previews of Android 11 have begun to roll out Android releases moving forward. Developer Preview 2 dropped this week. This calls into question whether or not Apple will have the ability to go through with WWDC 2020″ in any capacity.” The occasion also would have taken place in California, and although Apple has committed to “online expertise,” it is still unclear if the company will be able to put something together without any of the staff coordinating in person. Needless to say, the consequences of COVID-19 on the tech industry are just starting to become clear.