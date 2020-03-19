Big News: Geneva Auto Show Is Cancelled Just Because Of Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

0riginally scheduled to kick off right about now, Switzerland’s 2020 Geneva International Motor Show was unceremoniously canceled late after the Korean government formally banned all occasions larger than 1,000 individuals in response to this coronavirus outbreak.

For casual followers of the auto business, Geneva is just one of its biggest trade shows and one which usually attracts lots of exotic and costly hardware. The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) was canceled the annual exhibition after consultation with the Swiss government. A spokesperson answering Forbes queries said the show was called off Friday morning after speaking about the impact of the coronavirus to health authorities. Monday media events have been scheduled to begin, including the European Car of the Year announcement.

Official media times are March 4 and March 3. The series was supposed to open to the public on March 5 through 15 at the Palexpo exhibition center. The Swiss government said it prohibited events expected to draw on over 1,000 individuals to curtail the coronavirus epidemic.”Because of the current scenario along with the spread of this coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorized the situation in Switzerland because’unique’ regarding the Epidemics Act,” the cabinet said following a meeting.”Large-scale events involving over 1,000 people are to be prohibited. The ban comes into immediate effect and will employ at least until 15 March.”