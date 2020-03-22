Home In News Big News: Foxconn Employees Made $43M Selling iPhones Produced From Stolen Components
In News

Big News: Foxconn Employees Made $43M Selling iPhones Produced From Stolen Components

By- Alok Chand
Apple’s Taiwan-based manufacturing spouse Foxconn has seemingly caught wind of a fraud ring that it is now investigating, together with the participants having entailed some supervisors in the company’s Zhengzhou mill complex in helping a Taiwanese businessman” gain and build” faulty iPhone components. He did that to market knockoff iPhones, and over the past three years, that plot has generated a $43 million in earnings. Local Taiwan media first reported the news of the analysis, which has apparently”rattled” Foxconn and discovered the flawed iPhone parts could generally have been destroyed but also for being steered to the fraud ring to be used in the knockoff iPhones.

Terry Gou, the billionaire who stepped down since Foxconn chairman this summer, declined to comment when approached about the news at least one Taiwan socket. He also seemed to downplay the report, noting “Unreasonable things could happen to one or two workers” when a company has more than 1 million workers, like Foxconn. This strategy came to light, according to a report that was different, also it was really Apple that became conscious of what was happening. It appears that a whistleblower reached out straight to Apple CEO Tim Cook, and it’s Apple’s Business Assurance & Audit team heading up the investigation. When it comes to iPhones that are often the target of fraudsters attesting to the popularity of Apple’s marquee product, this is par for the course.

There have been a number of these types of instances this year for instance, like one involving two engineering students from China who created nearly $1 million in the US that got taken to get warranty-related repairs to Apple. Only about a month past, meanwhile, law enforcement officials in California unveiled details of a plot involving over a dozen individuals who conspired to import iPads and bogus iPhones. The scheme involved getting Apple to replace them with devices that were legitimate, claiming they were busted, and taking those goods to Apple Stores.

Alok Chand

