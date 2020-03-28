Home Entertainment Big News: Feel Good Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer...
Big News: Feel Good Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

By- Alok Chand
Let us hope to feel great. Despite the reception of Feel Good period 1, another year has not yet been declared. The first season was released on March 19, 2020. As she awakens the ups and downs of her imperfect relationship with George, the follows the life of a recovering addict and comedian, Mae.

The show has received positive comments from critics that lauded the performances of the cast, the themes explored by the story, the series, as well as the brilliant portrayal of dependence and queer love.

Will there be a season two?

There is absolutely no season two announced yet. Nevertheless, the reception obtained by the show may be sufficient for its founders and the network to renew it. Also, many fans have finished binge-watching the show on Netflix and are anticipating another season, meaning the show has gained popularity as a result of positive word of mouth.

What’s the plot?

In season 2, show creator and lead actress Mae Martin could continue to show audiences to us a little excerpt from her life. Season two could show the struggles that George and Mae are currently moving through to keep their relationship, balancing work life and their personal life, withstanding the objections raised by their loved ones and friends, and overcoming their differences.

Who will return?
Charlotte Ritchie and made Martin can return to reprise their direct roles. Adrian Lukis and Lisa Kudrow could return to depict Mae’s parents, who reside in Canada. Other returning cast members comprise Sophie Thompson, Ophelia Lovibond, Ritu Arya, Phil Burgers, Al Roberts, Pippa Haywood, Steen Raskopoulos, Jack Barry, Sindhu Vee, Tom Andrews, Lolly Adefope, Tom Durant-Pritchard, Barry Ward, Ramon Tikaram, along with Tobi Bamtefa.

Release date of season 2

The first season released in March 2020. That will be dependent on when production starts and finishes, although we could get a year two release in ancient 2021 if Mae Martin starts production on season two soon. Fans can only hope that there is season two in store for them.

Alok Chand

Will You Be Any...
