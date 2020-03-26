Big News: Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000 From The U.S. ,The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday

The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the greatest number of deaths on a single day, with all the death toll rising to 1,046, according to Johns Hopkins statistics –compared to about 326 deaths on Sunday.

The spike in cases comes because the Senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion bill to provide economic aid for families, companies, employees and the market.

There have been over 69,000 confirmed instances of COVID-19 from the U.S. up to now, which currently has the next largest number of verified instances after China and Italy.

The U.S. has overtaken Italy about reporting the newest cases, information from Johns Hopkins reveals.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a major voice over the coronavirus task force, told CNN on Wednesday night that the pandemic was quickening from the U.S. and involves more testing and also a must find a clearer idea of”what’s happening” in different areas of the nation.

Vital remark: “How we do this is by increasing identifying and testing individuals that are infected, isolating them getting from flow, then do contact tracing,” Fauci explained.

As it stands, New York and Washington countries are hotspots of this outbreak in the U.S., but there are worries that Louisiana, that has ordered residents to remain in the home, could turn into another hotspot.

Fauci told CNN: “I mean have spoken to the governmental leaders at New Orleans and the country of Louisiana. They are currently shutting down things in a vigorous manner. That should likely have been done a little bit earlier –perhaps not blaming anyone on this however you also get caught unaware due to the character of this epidemic.”

What things to see for: The G20 group of the world’s most industrialized countries will meet to get a digital summit on Thursday, chaired by Saudi Arabia, to discuss a plan of action in handling COVID-19.