Big News: Coronavirus Cutbacks Strike U.K.’s Most Vulnerable

By- Alok Chand
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to get an effective shutdown of the United Kingdom has struck a few of its citizens the toughest. Hundreds of individuals, who had been housed at funding resort Travelodge by local authority’s emergency housing programs, have been proven after the chain closed the doors of a lot of its properties. The resorts were shut down from the Ministry of Communities Housing and Local Government issued Tuesday that possessions providing the homeless with rooms should remain open.

The closure has laid bare the extent that local authorities have relied on to give an emergency stopgap in shortages of social housing. Shelter, the housing and charity, estimates that councils spent 334 million on booking hostel and hotel rooms to March 2019.”Travelodge was obliged to commence the temporary closing of its resorts consistent with the directions from the government on 24 March 2020. We do hope to stay open in chosen critical locations across the nation to support accommodation for emergency workers and other classes,” said a spokesman for Travelodge in a statement. London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan announced plans on Wednesday to reserve 300 hotel rooms but this would offer support.

Homeless charity Crisis welcomed the move but warned that more needed to be done in order to help rough sleepers, who have underlying health conditions that could make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. well above 300 hotel rooms are wanted,” explained Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis. Housing charities have also cautioned that the government’s guarantee to ban evictions of tenants in leased properties for two months was inadequate. Evictions planned prior to the coronavirus lockdown can still go ahead while the”ban” effectively means that the landlord’s two month notice period to evict renters has just been extended Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, told The Times.

