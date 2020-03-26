Big News: British Government To Give Coronavirus Aid Package To Self-Employed For Coronavirus Pandemic

Business groups and unions have forced the authorities to step up as the country’s economy continues to shut down, leaving millions at 32, and ensure the income of self-sustaining employees.

Britain’s finance minister is expected to announce a strategy to ensure the income of self-employed workers like the promise to pay 80 percent of salaries, capped at #2,500 per month, provided to employees last week.

Until today Britain’s 5 million-strong army of company owners, freelancers and gig economy employees faced only getting #94.25 ($112.59) a week at government benefits, and also the choice to defer paying tax until next year, even if they had been not able to work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to offer”parity of support” for all workers in an address to Parliament on Wednesday evening.

The Resolution Foundation has estimated that 1.7 million self-employed employees faced a drop in earnings due to this coronavirus pandemic.

The British Chambers of Commerce has called for the government to accompany Denmark and Norway in guaranteeing incomes to its self-employed although this step could be complicated with many small business owners and owners having occasional, or lumpy, incomes.

Business owners also have been confronted with banks asking for personal guarantees – demands to stake property or savings – to exploit crisis government-backed loans meant to support businesses throughout the crisis.

Crucial quotation:”We shall do anything we can to promote the self-employed, as we are placing our arms about every employed individual in this nation,” explained Johnson.

Vital history: The quantity of British people working for themselves has jumped from only 3.3 million in 2001 to 5 million in December 2019, according to the U.K.’s Office For National Statistics. Not everybody in this 15 percent cohort of this workforce is an entrepreneur, or business owner, with a growing share of the self-employed working independently while the average pay packet is only #240 ($286) a week, around #160 ($191) less than the average worker in employment. The coronavirus pandemic threatens to push the UK to a sharp downturn and workers who select the flexibility of self-employment, or have it forced on them by the gig market and employers, are a few of the most vulnerable economically to the impact of a recession.