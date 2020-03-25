BIG NEWS: 250,000 Volunteers Step Up In National Fight Against Coronavirus In U.K

A British government call on Tuesday for the army of volunteers to support the National Health Service in its own struggle has surpassed its target with over 250,000 people signing up by Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Britain’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, issued a call on Tuesday to get 250,000 people in good health to enroll as NHS Volunteer Responders and carry on tasks like shopping, delivering medications and assisting 1.5 million vulnerable men and women that are self-isolating to reduce their risk of catching coronavirus.

That comprises the immunocompromised, and people over 70.

Volunteers register through the NHS”Good Sam’ responder app where once enrolled, they could see which neighborhood tasks need doing.

Vital remark: NHS England executive Stephen Powis described it as an”overwhelming response”. He told the BBC on Wednesday: “I think at times of crisis, individuals come together. And the majority of people in this country are doing exactly what the government has asked us to do. Nonetheless, it’s very important that everybody does that will save lives.”

How it functions: Volunteers must be over-18, in good health, and can combine in one of four capacities:

Community answer volunteer to provide supplies to people that are self-isolating;

Patient transport volunteer to assist recovered patients settle back at home;

NHS transportation volunteer to transfer equipment and supplies between NHS websites;

‘Check-in and Chat’ volunteer to telephone those in self-isolation who suffer from isolation.

In numbers: The number of COVID-19 instances from the U.K. has risen rapidly in recent days, with over 8,100 having been infected to date including Prince Charles, while 422 individuals have died.

Crucial background: The newest volunteer call comes with the hastened U.K. government reply to the coronavirus as the amount of new confirmed cases picks up speed. Also announced this week was the conversion of London’s biggest convention center, the ExCel center in east London, into a makeshift 4,000-bed hospital to deal with coronavirus cases, while nearly 12,000 retired medical personnel responded a distinct authorities call for a return to the frontline to help fight the virus. Thousands of pupil nurses and year medics will join the campaign.

Millions of men and women in the U.K., such as in much of Europe, are being urged to stay at home except for crucial and NHS employees, while non-essential companies are shut. People can only leave their houses or to get food or medical treatment. But there’s been criticism and confusion over the government’s messaging and motives, as building workers are being allowed to continue working and commuting in concerns that the market has been prioritized over general health.