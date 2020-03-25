Home Technology Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR...
Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

Then you’re in luck if you’re looking for an iPhone deal. Sprint is presently offering the iPhone XR for only $10 per month on the Sprint Flex 18-month lease. When you bring the amount and your telephone to Sprint you can get a $300 prepaid Mastercard.

The iPhone XR was released last September, with a beginning price of $749. The 2018 iPhone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, a 12MP single-lens camera, and includes Apple’s strong A12 Bionic chip. The iPhone XR offers Face ID for secure authentication and supplies an outstanding battery life of 25 hours of talk time or 15 hours of online usage. It comes in six color choices and supplies a 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB storage option.

An iPhone XR currently retails for $599 at Apple with yearly payments of $24.95 per month. Sprint’s limited time offer lets you pay only $10 per month on the 18-month Flex plan. At month 18, Sprint allows you to update to a different version, or lets you purchase the phone with six monthly installments or with a single lump payment.

