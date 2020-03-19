Home Technology Big Announcement By Facebook: $100 Million Grant Program For Small Firms By...
Big Announcement By Facebook: $100 Million Grant Program For Small Firms By Coronavirus

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Facebook is announcing a $100 million grant program for small Firms which is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly all the grants will be distributed with some advertising credits for company services, in money.

Facebook Announces $100 Million Grant Program

We are trying to understand by small firms that how we can help them,” writes Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday post. That is why today I’m announcing that Facebook is investing $100 million to assist 30,000 small companies in more than 30 countries where our employees work and live.” The networking giant that is social estimates that more than 140 million businesses use their programs to aid with day-to-day operations like hiring employees finding new customers and participating with their communities.

Facebook estimates see with an Instagram Business Profile daily. People across the globe are stepping up, climbing to the monumental challenge in front of us. We want to do our part, also," Sandberg writes. Small companies are the heartbeat of our communities, and many of the men and women who run these companies are heavily affected by the crisis–especially as more and more people sensibly stay home. The more the crisis continues, the greater the risk to small businesses as well as the livelihoods of their owners and employees," Sandberg writes. To aid struggling companies around the country, last week that the company announced. It also includes direct access to accurate and credible details regarding Covid-19 to help businesses stay educated.

