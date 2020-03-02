Home TV Series Better Call Saul EP Previews Hank's Return
TV Series

Better Call Saul EP Previews Hank’s Return

By- Vikash Kumar
Great news, Breaking Bad fans: Hank Schrader is prepared to report for obligation Better Call Saul.

Fans were waiting for five seasons to observe the swaggering DEA representative pop up on Saul, plus they’ll get their wish this Monday (AMC, 9/8c), as Dean Norris reprises his cherished Breaking Bad function, along with Steven Michael Quezada as Hank’s trusty partner Gomez. We can’t spill a lot of secrets about the Specific circumstances that bring Hank right into Jimmy McGill’s orbit, but TVLine did talk with Saul showrunner Peter Gould and procured a few juicy scoops on Hank’s return:

They’ve been waiting for just the right time to bring Hank back…

“We did not know that Dean would be on Better Call Saul. Frankly, for our pleasure, I believe Vince [Gilligan] and I would’ve had Dean and Betsy [Brandt] and essentially the entire cast of Breaking Bad about the show from Episode 1. But that was not where the story was taking us. This season, we had a moment that felt like the ideal moment for the DEA for a part of the story, and of course, if you’re likely to get the DEA at Albuquerque, there are just two men to go to.”

… but they worried that Norris wouldn’t say yes.

“I roped Vince into making the call. We’re very nervous because Dean could easily say,’ Men, I adore Albuquerque, but I have plenty of things happening. I believe we’ve kinda.’ And it would’ve been valid. So we’d thought a good deal about it, and about what there was to say about Hank Schrader. We are kinda in the middle of this very impassioned, arm-waving pitch… and Dean virtually disturbs us. He said,’Guys, I like it, I’m there!'”

We’ll get to see a fresher Hank than we saw at the end of Breaking Bad.

“It is so good to see Hank back before all of the s–t went down with Walter White until he began getting that cloud over his mind… the Hank Schrader we met from the pilot of Breaking Bad, who took much pleasure in his life and at his work.”

It’s not just a pop-in cameo, either. (Hank and Gomez play prominent roles in Episodes 3 and 4.)

“[A cameo] is 1 thing that so far we have been interested in doing because I worry that it is likely to take you from the show if you start seeing these familiar characters simply pop up for a couple of lines. You’d like them to be part of the narrative… In Episode 4, there’s still more. You get to see Gomez in actions, and Hank in action. They are just great.”

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

