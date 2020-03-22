Ben & Jerry’s Has Developed The Best Ice Cream Taste For The Netflix Binge

- Advertisement -

Netflix Originals come in all sorts of varieties — original films, crime collection, docu-series, comedies, you name it. And we could put in Peanut Butter with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies to this mix. That is since Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand has teamed up with the movie streamer to produce the very first Netflix original ice cream flavor that is meant to another binge session. And, given that pun-filled taste names are sort of a staple of Ben & Jerry’s, that is exactly what you get here with the name of the new streaming-themed taste: Netflix & Chill’d.

As we mentioned above, the taste — the title of which is a spin on the popular phrase you may have heard of, but which we won’t explain here if you have not — is Peanut Butter Ice Cream with those additional elements of pretzel swirls and fudge brownies. There is no word on whether it’s going to be available to buy yet, but we do know a couple of details. It’ll be available from the chain’s shops, as well as in markets. It will be available in an edition.

“We have teamed up with Netflix to churn up something extra special,” the company’s website announces.

Appropriately, Ben & Jerry’s announced this brand new Netflix first ice cream flavor with a”trailer” you can watch above, also it includes nods to several Netflix’s most popular original Along these very same lines, Jerry & Ben’s chose to have this chance to present some pairings of Ben & Jerry’s flavors that could go great with Netflix series. For instance, “Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru” Sarah thinks the new Peanut Butter Cup is a perfect match to Netflix’s The Chef Show. the hosts], so I enjoy hearing him speak about his adventures and the chefs he learned from while there.”You can read about the pairings here, but they also include Milk & Cookies with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Phish Food with Chef’s Table; and Half Baked with Grace and Frankie.