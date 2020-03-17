Batman’s Biggest Rule Broken by Batwoman

- Advertisement -

Kate Kane struck the largest rule Batman has for vigilantes at the latest episode of Batwoman, strangling the angry Dr. August Cartwright to death. This game-changing instant was the capstone of an intense interrogation, during which suicide was attempted by Cartwright.

Warning: The following contains SPOILERS for Batwoman, season 1, episode 15, “Off With Her Head.”

A first character unique to the Arrowverse, Dr. August Cartwright was the architect of Beth Kane’s misfortune and mostly responsible for the injury that changed her into Alice. Dr. Cartwright discovered Beth after she was washed downstream after the passing of her mother and held her captive, forcing her to become a companion to his son, Johnny. He forced Beth to help him to ensure the face of Johnny, whose, might take to a normal appearance in crafting realistic flesh masks.

“Off With Her Head” disclosed that Dr. Cartwright was not alone at tormenting a young Beth Kane, introducing the character of Mable Cartwright; Dr. August Cartwright’s mother and the Queen of Hearts in Beth’s Alice In Wonderland motivated dreams. Mable Cartwright moved in with her son after Beth started answering to the name Alice. The adolescent Alice was treated by me like a slave, burning off her hands when her tea was too hot if anything wasn’t to her liking and beating her savagely.

It had been the discovery of her mother’s mind in a refrigerator in Dr. Cartwright’s lab and the realization of why Mable’s earrings looked comfortable that pushed Alice over the edge and caused her first kill, roasting Mable Cartwright alive with an improvised flamethrower generated out of her oxygen tank. The revelation had an identical effect on Kate, who had just discovered that Dr. Cartwright was also responsible for killing the innocent and untraumatized Beth Kane of another world in the mistaken belief that she had been Alice. Kate began strangling Dr. Cartwright, declaring that he”stole everything” away from her. By the time Kate realized what she had been doing it had been too late and Dr. Cartwright, already weak from blood loss after trying to slit his own throat, was gone.

It will be interesting to see how this affects Kate’s picture of herself in the coming episodes of Batwoman. It surely appears to have changed the dynamic between himself and Alice, with whom she began plotting how to conceal Dr. Cartwright’s body at the end of the episode. She is bound to wonder whether there is that much difference between her and her sinister sister while Kate is not likely to hang up her cape and cowl.