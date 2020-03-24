Astronomers Spot 139 new’ Minor Planets’ In Our Solar System

Astronomers spotted 139 new items in our solar system in orbit beyond Neptune.

Many of these new trans-Neptunian objects live in the same area of our system which Pluto does, but some are much farther away from the Sun.

The discoveries constitute 10 percent of confirmed trans-Neptunian items on the document.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s team made their discoveries with observations or DES, a six-year project that led lurking beyond Neptune.

Of those hundreds of objects, 139 are new to science. The information that the team had to comb through included. By cataloging the objects that wee observable and cross-referencing scans, the group was able to find out which portions of this information showed trans-Neptunian objects that are actual or TNOs.

When the team narrowed the list they started the process of verifying that the items were there. That’s not quite as simple as it sounds when you’re peering so far out in the solar system. It’s dark out there, making observations using telescopes difficult.

“Say we found something on six different nights,” Professor Gary Bernstein explains. That means there are images where that object needs to be, but it did not make it through the first step of being known as a scatter.”

The distance beyond Neptune is packed with interesting stuff. It is where Pluto hangs out, and if you go much further apart from the Sun you will find the Kuiper belt, which is packaged with asteroids and larger objects not large enough to be considered planets, but big enough that they warrant attention from astronomers. The objects detected by the DES are littered across a huge area ranging from 30 to 90 times Earth’s distance from sunlight.

Painting a picture of what lies beyond Neptune has ever turned out to be challenging for scientists. The still-mythical”Earth Nine” that may lie within this area has yet to be confirmed, and one of the reasons for this can be that little light reaches this area. That having been said, this new round of research has radically increased the amount of confirmed trans-Nept unian objects on record.

“After several months of method-development and investigation, the researchers found 316 TNOs, such as 245 discoveries created by DES and 139 new items that weren’t previously published,” the college clarifies in a media launch. “With just 3,000 objects known, this DES catalog represents 10% of known TNOs.”