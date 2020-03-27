Asics’ Shoe That Is New Will Inform Runners How To Get Quicker And More Powerful

- Advertisement -

Asics concept: A wise shoe that can track how you operate and give real-time feedback will intrigue any potential runners.

Unveiled at CES 2020, the prototype shoe is designed in partnership with Western detector founder No New Folk Studios Inc, allowing the coach to be infused with intelligent tech to let you know what your feet do when running… and how to make them better.

While clever soles are no new thing (nor are smart sneakers, with sensors having been inserted to sneakers for years now) the blend of specific observation of things like power when kicking off may lead to greater insights to where you are weaker, allowing greater insights into the kind of training could do the job for you.

CES unveiling

The new sensors were shown in Asics’ CES booth, where they were placed within the Evoride coaches, which were also shown at CES. They’re using the Orphe Track detector from New Folk, which was first shown off at CES 2018 – this detector opens up the movement data that spreads with every step and enables Asics to provide dedicated training insights. However, we’re not sure what these will be yet.

The new Evoride shoes that are being used to demo the tech have greater energy recovery, which is The Big Thing in coaches at the moment to help runners get back as much power as possible from each stride (as opposed to it descending into the sidewalk and dissipating) and will be accessible from 7 February.

The new smart shoe from Asics is due to go on sale later in the year (Asics tells us that it will be a new version, not an updated Evoride, and the cost is still TBD) and we’ll be grabbing a demo later in the week.