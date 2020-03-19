Home In News As Zymergen Buys EnEvolv, Biological Manufacturing Is Prepared to Alter How Industry...
As Zymergen Buys EnEvolv, Biological Manufacturing Is Prepared to Alter How Industry Makes Everything Out Of Airplanes To Air Jordans

By- Alok Chand
If you were able to bring to market materials 20% quicker than your competitors, you would have a marketplace edge that is true.That is the prospect in today’s statement that synthetic biology startup Zymergen has obtained enEvolv, establishing a combined platform which promises to accelerate R&D in biomanufacturing. Zymergen will use the ultra-high-throughput technology of enEvolv to display and select cells from among millions, discovering those cells with properties and just the right genes needed in biomanufacturing applications. It’s so good, enEvolv states it could do in a single month what would take 30 of the high-energy robots of today 2,000 years to perform.

In case you haven’t read my column before biology is a field that unites advances in automation biology, and computation. Applied to fermentation–the early biology technique used in brewing beer and baking bread–biology can be harnessed to produce things like beauty products, vanilla, vanilla, jet fuel, and other things that rely on petrochemicals.Industries ranging from agriculture and pharmaceuticals into attention and electronic equipment are turning to biology for methods for making things. In doing this, they are climbing up to meet consumer demand for products that are natural and more sustainable which compete on performance with options. The Zymergen-enEvolv announcement a part of this trend that is growing. ”

This venture crystalizes our long-held belief that the combination of high throughput genome technology, powerful technology, and new approaches to substance science will push the biological production revolution to the mainstream,” says Colin South, CEO of enEvolv.The screening and technology capacity of the company employs biological evolution if not billions–of cells, in comparison with the tens of thousands that technology can achieve.From left to enEvolv co-founder George Church, enEvolv co-founder & COO Jay Konieczka, right, Zymergen CEO Joshua Hoffman, and enEvolv CEO Colin South.

A stage for successThe platform of zymergen brings machine learning, robotic automation and genomics together, tapping to provide the future’s novel stuff. Their goal, ” says CEO Joshua Hoffman,”is to deliver novel bio-based substances to market that compete on differentiated functionality across a broad range of industries, starting with electronic equipment, personal care and agriculture.”An important factor when bringing products to market is rate, which is where enEvolv’s platform comes in. Their suggestion? The power of development, which supercharges linear operations.”It is all about having the ability to get beyond the bottleneck that exists from the test situation,” clarifies South. ”

We can employ Zymergen’s leading development and system learning capacity over a much larger genetic diversity. We’re in a position to bring a much richer collection of favorable information into the front end.”Hoffman explained that this might cut to 2 years off of early product development. That would be hugely valuable to manufacturers regarding both net present value and competitive edge.What is so great about this technology? The technology of enEvolv is based on a model. The first step occurs in only a test tube, in which billions of special modifications could be made to pathways in cells. “We can screen hundreds of millions, or even countless strains in one experiment,” says South. “The bigger the number, the bigger the genetic diversity, the more you can learn from this.”

The next measure –where the speed comes in and this is –involves tailored detectors which are used to detect cells producing more of the product that is desirable through processes such as fluorescent tagging one of those countless chances. Tubes are analysed on imaging machines that can process tens of thousands of cells per minute.”It’s a super exciting fit,” says Hoffman of this partnership. “We think it continues to differentiate our platform out of anything else that’s out there.The ability to generate a lot of strains and then test them with these biosensors allows us to accelerate by about 20% the time required to get a product to market.”

When you put that figure in the circumstance of a commodity cycle which may normally take five decades, as Hoffman points out,”with regard to both net present worth, in addition to market opportunity, that’s a pretty valuable year.”A tech with pedigreeEnEvolv was co-founded by MIT Professor George Church and Harvard , widely regarded as a pioneer in biology and genomics that were personal. His work has formed the basis for dozens of companies in medical diagnostics (Knome/PierianDx, Alacris, AbVitro/Juno, Genos, Veritas Genetics) and artificial biology/therapeutics (Joule, Gen9, Editas, Egenesis, enEvolv, WarpDrive), to list a few.”As a writer and entrepreneur myself,

I am all too knowledgeable about the roadblocks many in the community confront when trying to take powerful new discoveries to market in a cost-effective and scalable manner,” said Church in a press release. He said Zymergen had”cracked the code” in combining the very best research practices with state-of-the-art automation and machine learning, which the new combination would”accelerate the conversion in product and material production.”That isn’t any stranger:

A platform which matches many industries”Technology doesn’t have any purpose until it is applied against a product,” says South of their big advantage of this partnership from the point of view of bringing novel molecules into advertise. “Implementing it widely across a huge portfolio of precious molecules quickly means we could generate value immediately thanks to the grade of the pipeline which Zymergen has.”Hoffman stresses that, although the potential of the pipeline may offer atoms across a swathe of industries from agriculture and pharmaceuticals through to electronic equipment and private care,”it is not just about one item.

We are excited that this combination will deliver novel products to promote that compete on functionality faster and for fewer bucks.””Nobody cares about math for Science’s interest”What’s important today for the sector, Hoffman adds, is to demonstrate it may help solve customer requirements and how problems can be solved by biology.”Nobody cares about math for math’s sake,” he advised me. “For the Fortune 100, it’s about ways to help them move from a need to a way biology can overcome that need. Frankly, you need to prove you could make that fact in a kiloton scale.”

If partnerships such as this are powerful, the industry will be well on its way to ensuring it is not concentrated on mathematics, but rather on the value.Thanks to Peter Bickerton and Kevin Costa for additional research and reporting in this Report. I am the founder of SynBioBeta, and some of the companies that I write about–such as Zymergen–are sponsors of the SynBioBeta conference and weekly digest — here’s the complete collection of SynBioBeta patrons . I am also a working partner at DCVC, that has spent in Zymergen.

Alok Chand

