As You Can Not leave House Today,’ Tour’ These 5 World Museums Directly Out of your Sofa

All of us have to get creative when it comes to finding ways to pass the time as we hunker down at home on account of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
There is a range of ways you may”leave” your home without getting off your couch, including using Google’s myriad tools to digitally tour a range of museums from around the world.

Google Arts & Culture Provides a collection online that lets people explore museums like the British Museum in London and the Guggenheim in Nyc.
All of us are going to have to find creative in the coming weeks when it comes to fun ourselves, remaining active, productive, and sane as the quarantines and lockdowns go into effect around the US to prevent the uncontrolled spread of this coronavirus.
Google Arts & Culture is an online platform that the internet search giant uses to showcase information from galleries and museums across the globe.

Through this portal, users may run virtual”tours” of some of the grandest, most palatial museums anywhere in the world, something which may be particularly enjoyable to do right now and serve as a distraction from the strain of this information and updates about the virus that is keeping us at home. Below, you’ll find hints of five museums to check out using Google’s platform. One especially helpful thing about checking out the art herein is that it may help if you are feeling overwhelmed by the current crisis bring some view. A good deal of what you’ll see below has suffered — was created centuries ago. That is the fantastic thing about hard times. They don’t.

British Museum, London. I visited the British Museum in the autumn, and I will attest that it is quite a sight to behold if enjoying its hundreds of artifacts, like the Rosetta Stone that was early, on the virtual tour of the museum. It is a British institution and its own set that includes treasures like the Parthenon sculptures is seen by more than 6 million people each year.

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul. It is among the hottest in Korea, establishing itself as a pillar of Korean contemporary art. Visitors can get it from anywhere in the world via the tour of Google.

Musée d’Orsay, ParisCheck out this.

Virtual tour of this museum in the center of Paris, on the banks of the Seine, that houses dozens of functions from French artists that lived in the 19th and early 20th century. The collection includes work from noteworthy titles like Monet, Cézanne, and Gauguin, to mention a couple.

