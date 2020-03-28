Aquaman Two: Release Date And Cast. Can Amber Heard And Jason Momoa Reprise Their Roles? Latest Updates!

- Advertisement -

When the picture of Aquaman came out, the DC fans appreciated the visuals, special effects, and action sequences of the film. Starring Jason Momoa, the very actor who played Khal Drogo in the one of those most-watched and loved Game of Thrones, and Amber Heard, who sadly has been making quite a lot of news for the wrong reasons, the film Aquaman was a powerful one and had a rating of 7 at IMDb.

Aquaman two Release Date

Aquaman created a debut in the year 2018, November and a month after, according to reports,” Warner Bros. Entertainment chairman Toby Emmerich created the studio work on a sequel. An announcement of James Wan the movie has a possible plot to be informed led to talks about the film or a followup story Shortly after. Jason Momoa revealed interest in reprising. These are followed by the authors signing contracts.

They also do have a discharge date, although the sequel has not been confirmed. We have something to look forward to, although it’s quite far if we have the date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s reports, the launch date of the movie is December 16, 2022. Pre-production is predicted to begin in 2020. Yahya Abdul-Mateen revealed interest in reprising his role as Black Manta for Aquaman 2.

Aquaman 2 Cast

Provided that the characters are the same as Aquaman, we expect Aquaman 2 to have the casts too. Except we cannot be certain about Mera’s nature, who’s played with Amber Heard, who has been making news for domestic violence against her husband.

WB has been reportedly considering recasting the use of Mera, since the national abuse allegations took a very ugly twist making netizens react quite strongly about it, leading them to make petitions in change.org for its removal of Amber Heard from the movie while some others are creating petitions for supporting her role in the film.