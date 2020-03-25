Home Technology Apple will Contribute 9 million N95 protective masks to Fight the coronavirus,...
TechnologyTop Stories

Apple will Contribute 9 million N95 protective masks to Fight the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence Stated on Tuesday

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Apple will donate 9 million protective masks that were N95 to combat the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence stated making Apple one of several California tech companies.
  • Pence thanked for agreeing to donate 9 million N95 respirator masks around the nation in a press briefing on Tuesday to healthcare centers Apple.
  • Pence’s comments come after Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted over the weekend that the firm had been”working to help supply supplies for health care providers fighting COVID-19″ and”donating millions of masks for health professionals in America and Europe,” but failed to offer more specifics.

N95 respirators are masks that form a protective seal around a wearer’s mouth, filtering at least 95 percent of particles in the air, by the Centers for Disease Control, making them crucial to protect healthcare workers from being exposed to the disease from patients.

Facebook has also said that it has been devoting its stockpile of 720,000 masks purchased during the California wildfires this past year, which degraded the air quality in the San Francisco Bay region.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment in Forbes inquiring if all of the donated masks were stockpiled on account of the wildfires or when the company got them from someplace else.

Chief critic: Teddy Schleifer, a reporter in Recode, composed that health programs should not rely on the desire of big tech companies to make up for the failures of the federal government.

“But there’s a risk in relying on corporate philanthropy–instead of this government–in solving this issue. For starters, it is dependent upon the voluntary want of these companies to deal with an unprecedented crisis, an altruism that will vanish at any time,” he wrote.

Vital quotation: “And that I talked today, along with the president spoke last week, using Tim Cook of Apple. And at this moment in time Apple went into their storehouses and is devoting 9 million N95 masks to healthcare centers all around the nation and into the national stockpile,” Pence said.

Essential background: Apple is one of many California technology businesses to give away N95 masks. Besides Facebook, Salesforce, Tesla, and IBM also have announced mask donations.

News peg: physicians and nurses are sounding the alarm that they don’t have enough masks to shield healthcare workers. Not only does inadequate protective equipment set significant frontline health workers in danger, public health specialists say, but any situation threatening medical personnel may also only further depletes the U.S. health system that already does not have sufficient capacity to handle a surge in cases. 

Also Read:   Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates Wish To Stay Everyone Calm, Due To This Crisis Might Not Last As Long As You Think
Also Read:   A safety shield that warns you about other Automobiles is used by the Volkswagen Arteon
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Big News: British Government To Give Coronavirus Aid Package To Self-Employed For Coronavirus Pandemic

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Business groups and unions have forced the authorities to step up as the country's economy continues to shut down, leaving millions at 32, and...
Read more
Technology

You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual

Alok Chand -
Adidas has declared the Adidas GMR -- insole and a sensor that you have it detect your moves, and then can put into your...
Read more
Technology

Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition

Alok Chand -
It has gone and done it, two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Lively 2 would get a brand new variant: match the...
Read more
Technology

You Can Still Attempt In An Apple Watch Or Air Pods In Shops, But You’ll Have To Inquire

Alok Chand -
Apple employees are being instructed not to indicate customers' attempts on goods before they buy them from your brand stores. According to Business Insider...
Read more
Also Read:   Get YouTube dark mode, How ?
Technology

Greatest Play Station VR Matches: The Very Best PSVR Games

Alok Chand -
The very best PlayStation VR games. Looking for the PSVR games? You've come to the ideal location. The PlayStation VR is Sony's popular virtual reality...
Read more
Technology

This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7 Plus It Was Tested By Us

Alok Chand -
Take a smartphone to shrink it and strap it and you'll find a feeling of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is attempting to do....
Read more
Technology

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
HTC's Vive Cosmos Elite is outside now, together with the VR headset starting worldwide and coming with a replica of the impending and...
Read more
Technology

New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap Cellphone of 2020

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets. The Nokia 5.3...
Read more
Technology

Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Then you're in luck if you're looking for an iPhone deal. Sprint is presently offering the iPhone XR for only $10 per month on...
Read more

Must Read

Big News: British Government To Give Coronavirus Aid Package To Self-Employed For Coronavirus Pandemic

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Business groups and unions have forced the authorities to step up as the country's economy continues to shut down, leaving millions at 32, and...
Read more

You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual

Technology Alok Chand -
Adidas has declared the Adidas GMR -- insole and a sensor that you have it detect your moves, and then can put into your...
Read more

Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition

Technology Alok Chand -
It has gone and done it, two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Lively 2 would get a brand new variant: match the...
Read more

You Can Still Attempt In An Apple Watch Or Air Pods In Shops, But You’ll Have To Inquire

Technology Alok Chand -
Apple employees are being instructed not to indicate customers' attempts on goods before they buy them from your brand stores. According to Business Insider...
Read more

Greatest Play Station VR Matches: The Very Best PSVR Games

Technology Alok Chand -
The very best PlayStation VR games.
Also Read:   The first cheap 5G phone Is Nokia 8.3 5G : Specs And Latest News
Looking for the PSVR games? You've come to the ideal location. The PlayStation VR is Sony's popular virtual reality...
Read more

This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7 Plus It Was Tested By Us

Technology Alok Chand -
Take a smartphone to shrink it and strap it and you'll find a feeling of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is attempting to do....
Read more

Big News: Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000 From The U.S. ,The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday

Featured Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the greatest number of deaths on a single day, with all the death toll rising...
Read more

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
HTC's Vive Cosmos Elite is outside now, together with the VR headset starting worldwide and coming with a replica of the impending and...
Read more

New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap Cellphone of 2020

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets. The Nokia 5.3...
Read more

Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Then you're in luck if you're looking for an iPhone deal. Sprint is presently offering the iPhone XR for only $10 per month on...
Read more
© World Top Trend