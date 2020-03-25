Apple will Contribute 9 million N95 protective masks to Fight the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence Stated on Tuesday

Apple will donate 9 million protective masks that were N95 to combat the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence stated making Apple one of several California tech companies.

Pence thanked for agreeing to donate 9 million N95 respirator masks around the nation in a press briefing on Tuesday to healthcare centers Apple.

Pence’s comments come after Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted over the weekend that the firm had been”working to help supply supplies for health care providers fighting COVID-19″ and”donating millions of masks for health professionals in America and Europe,” but failed to offer more specifics.

N95 respirators are masks that form a protective seal around a wearer’s mouth, filtering at least 95 percent of particles in the air, by the Centers for Disease Control, making them crucial to protect healthcare workers from being exposed to the disease from patients.

Facebook has also said that it has been devoting its stockpile of 720,000 masks purchased during the California wildfires this past year, which degraded the air quality in the San Francisco Bay region.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment in Forbes inquiring if all of the donated masks were stockpiled on account of the wildfires or when the company got them from someplace else.

Chief critic: Teddy Schleifer, a reporter in Recode, composed that health programs should not rely on the desire of big tech companies to make up for the failures of the federal government.

“But there’s a risk in relying on corporate philanthropy–instead of this government–in solving this issue. For starters, it is dependent upon the voluntary want of these companies to deal with an unprecedented crisis, an altruism that will vanish at any time,” he wrote.

Vital quotation: “And that I talked today, along with the president spoke last week, using Tim Cook of Apple. And at this moment in time Apple went into their storehouses and is devoting 9 million N95 masks to healthcare centers all around the nation and into the national stockpile,” Pence said.

Essential background: Apple is one of many California technology businesses to give away N95 masks. Besides Facebook, Salesforce, Tesla, and IBM also have announced mask donations.

News peg: physicians and nurses are sounding the alarm that they don’t have enough masks to shield healthcare workers. Not only does inadequate protective equipment set significant frontline health workers in danger, public health specialists say, but any situation threatening medical personnel may also only further depletes the U.S. health system that already does not have sufficient capacity to handle a surge in cases.