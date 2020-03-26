Apple Watch Harmonious Gyms Can Now Reward You With All Gift Cards For Exercising

- Advertisement -

Can you use your Apple Watch in the gym? Soon you may have the ability to find Apple gift cards or a discounted membership for reaching your objectives. A new scheme called Apple Watch Connected was announced in the US, for accomplishing certain objectives and it’ll reward you. Certain gyms possess Apple Gym Kit integration that allows you to use NFC to link your smartwatch and this would be used to track your progress.

This Connected rewards scheme that is fresh is used at Basecamp Fitness, YMCA, Orange Theory and Crunch Fitness. This is only available at gym locations for each of those brands. Gyms can join the scheme at no cost but there is a lot of hoops to jump through to be able to do that, such as using equipment and an app for iPhone.What is unclear at present is how the discounts to membership would be for meeting your objectives, or how much you can get rewarded.

Each gym brand seems to be offering its strategy – for example, Crunch Fitness is blowing off memberships while Orange Theory is giving out cards. Exactly how you set your goals has also been made clear yet, but we’d expect those would be different. Apple has yet to confirm if it’s going to bring the Apple Watch Connected scheme to other countries. Connected gyms can be found in several countries such as the UK, therefore it’s not from the realms of chance if it proves profitable, that the company will launch it outside of the US.