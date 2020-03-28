Home Technology Apple launches Covid-19 Screening Tool So You Can Determine If You Need...
Technology

Apple launches Covid-19 Screening Tool So You Can Determine If You Need Testing

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Apple has launched a brand new Covid-19 screening site and iOS program, in partnership with the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

It is possible to use either the program or the site to work out if you should get in contact or if you have to be analyzed for Covid-19. Everyone can make use of the tool, while the contact information and hyperlinks are geared towards US users.

 

Apple-COVID-19 APP

You’ll be asked about your symptoms, any health issues you are living with, and where you have traveled from and to in the last few weeks. Such as getting tested once that is completed, you’ll be directed towards the most suitable next steps.

Also Read:   Big News About Coronavirus: New study Eventually Shows how long coronavirus survives on surfaces and at the Atmosphere

Even if it’s unlikely that you’ve been influenced by the new coronavirus, the program and the website will provide up information about how to protect yourself practicing social distancing, washing your hands, etc. If you’re pretty sure you don’t have Covid-19, it is well worth checking out.

Get the information you need

“The resources do not call for a sign-in or association with a user’s Apple ID, and users’ individual answers will not be delivered to Apple or some other government organization,” Apple points out in its official announcement.

Also Read:   Amazon Prime Pantry is back online After A Brief Closure

We watched the bases for this instrument being added to Siri last weekend — you get directed to the identical information and resources should you inquire Apple’s digital helper about the coronavirus or even the Covid-19 disease.

Also Read:   Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

If you will need some authoritative, dependable information regarding the pandemic we are living 24, you have now got an abundance of options. Google coronavirus hub is now online, with links to official health services in the US.

The coronavirus outbreak is having a massive impact on the world of tech as you would expect. We are seeing starts delayed and events, and it is going to be a few months before that which is able to get back to normal.

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Xiaomi Just Launched The Most Economical 5G Telephone, Using A Few Pretty Decent Specs

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
So there is very little reason, in the event that you would like a 5G telephone you need to pay more given 5G is...
Read more

Xiaomi’s new flagship phone : Release Date Of Xiaomi Mi 10 release date, price, specs and Other Gossips

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Xiaomi Mi 10 phones are here, with a launch event on March 27 placing the platform for the range of flagship...
Read more

Avatar 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Who Is Making the Movie

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Nearly after a decade of the epic James Cameron's film that had the Pandora and its magic beings on experience hit the big screen,...
Read more

“Endeavour” Season 7: Here’s That Is Happening In The Season as Well as The Plot For Further Episodes!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Endeavor has verified its next installation. Here's all you will need to know about new updates of Inspector Morse's following sequel.
Also Read:   The Way To Use Netflix Party: Stream Your Favourite Shows With Buddies 
Will You Be Any...
Read more

An Infant That Tested Positive For The COVID-19 Coronavirus Had Died, Possibly The Youngest Death In The United States

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) declared Saturday that a baby that tested positive for its COVID-19 coronavirus had died, maybe the youngest...
Read more

“Westworld” Season 3: Here’s What’s Happening At The Season And What’s Going to Happen In The Upcoming Episodes???

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Westworld is one of the best thrillers with unpredictable twists and turns. At the end of season two, many hosts passed onto the version...
Read more

We All Know You’re Watching Netflix While You’re Supposed To Be Operating From Home

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The epidemic of this novel coronavirus has generated a huge change in the work-life of countless Americans. More people than ever are working...
Read more

Yes ,This Coronavirus Test Will let Us Know When We Could Return To Normal

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The book coronavirus outbreak could be controlled with rigorous social distancing measures together with extensive testing that maps the severity of this outbreak. ...
Read more

Aquaman Two: Release Date And Cast. Can Amber Heard And Jason Momoa Reprise Their Roles? Latest Updates!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
When the picture of Aquaman came out, the DC fans appreciated the visuals, special effects, and action sequences of the film. Starring Jason Momoa,...
Read more

James Gunn Is Using Toilet Paper With A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star’s Face On Throughout COVID-19 Isolation

Entertainment Alok Chand -
We are all responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in various ways. Several people are currently handling the isolation part than others. A number of...
Read more
© World Top Trend